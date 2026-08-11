Recent Release, "In Time," from Covenant Books Author Robert Young, Explores How Divine Grace Can Redirect Even the Most Hardened Heart Toward Redemption
Topeka, KS, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Young has completed a new book, "In Time," a gripping narrative that begins when Dan Smith, a man consumed by bitterness after abandoning the Catholic Church, finds himself mysteriously transported back to 2002. This supernatural intervention sets him on an unexpected collision course with faith itself. As Dan grapples with his new reality, he discovers that God has positioned him to prevent the death of his enemy, forcing him to confront whether he can truly cooperate with divine mercy or whether his old wounds will sabotage everything.
Drawing on his background as a devout Roman Catholic and his passion for exploring the intersection of faith and psychology, Robert Young crafts a character study that goes far deeper than surface redemption. His storytelling weaves together the tension of a pulse-pounding cat-and-mouse chase with an anxious federal agent fighting her own inner battles, creating layers of spiritual and emotional complexity that resonate long after the final page.
In "In Time," Young examines the sinner's struggle with forgiveness, faith, and belonging in Christ's community. By drawing inspiration from the biblical book of Jonah, the novel becomes a meditation on what happens when we resist God's call and what becomes possible when we finally surrender. Readers will discover not just an engrossing thriller, but a profound exploration of grace working through human weakness and time itself becoming the canvas for transformation.
"I wanted to explore what it means to truly wrestle with God's mercy," said Young. "Through Dan's journey, I hope readers see that our worst moments don't define our capacity for change, and that God's timing is always purposeful."
Published by Covenant Books, Robert Young's thought-provoking work challenges readers to examine their own relationship with faith and forgiveness. This narrative demonstrates that redemption often arrives through unexpected circumstances and difficult choices.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "In Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing on his background as a devout Roman Catholic and his passion for exploring the intersection of faith and psychology, Robert Young crafts a character study that goes far deeper than surface redemption. His storytelling weaves together the tension of a pulse-pounding cat-and-mouse chase with an anxious federal agent fighting her own inner battles, creating layers of spiritual and emotional complexity that resonate long after the final page.
In "In Time," Young examines the sinner's struggle with forgiveness, faith, and belonging in Christ's community. By drawing inspiration from the biblical book of Jonah, the novel becomes a meditation on what happens when we resist God's call and what becomes possible when we finally surrender. Readers will discover not just an engrossing thriller, but a profound exploration of grace working through human weakness and time itself becoming the canvas for transformation.
"I wanted to explore what it means to truly wrestle with God's mercy," said Young. "Through Dan's journey, I hope readers see that our worst moments don't define our capacity for change, and that God's timing is always purposeful."
Published by Covenant Books, Robert Young's thought-provoking work challenges readers to examine their own relationship with faith and forgiveness. This narrative demonstrates that redemption often arrives through unexpected circumstances and difficult choices.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "In Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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