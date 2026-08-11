Recent Release, "Blessed and Happy Occurrences," from Covenant Books Author Joye Holland Street, Captures Nostalgic Southern Childhood Tales and Family Bonds
Burns, TN, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joye Holland Street has completed a new book, titled, "Blessed and Happy Occurrences," a collection of intimate stories drawn from her formative years in the American South. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s and 1970s, these narratives transport readers to a simpler era when family gatherings were sacred and community ties ran deep. Through candid recollections, Street explores the texture of small-town life in Tennessee, where innocence seemed more abundant and time moved at a gentler pace than today's world allows.
The author's lifelong passion for reading, cultivated by her mother's devotion to education and literature, naturally evolved into a calling to write. Even as a high school senior, Street envisioned herself as a storyteller, a dream she has now realized with grace and authenticity. Her pen has finally brought to the page the narratives she carried within her for decades, each tale infused with the warmth of lived experience and the clarity that comes from reflection.
"Blessed and Happy Occurrences" together humorous and poignant moments that celebrate family bonds while acknowledging the profound challenges of watching loved ones navigate aging and physical decline. Readers will discover stories brimming with affection and vulnerability, glimpses into a bygone world where imperfection was met with resilience and laughter. Street's recollections invite contemplation about what it means to belong, to cherish, and to hold dear those fleeting seasons of life that shape who we become.
"I hope that these stories bring you joy and perhaps a knowing smile," said Street.
Published by Covenant Books, Joye Holland Street's reflective work offers readers a tender escape into yesteryear while deepening appreciation for family and the passage of time. Her stories remind us that even in life's difficult seasons, there is grace to be found.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Blessed and Happy Occurrences" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's lifelong passion for reading, cultivated by her mother's devotion to education and literature, naturally evolved into a calling to write. Even as a high school senior, Street envisioned herself as a storyteller, a dream she has now realized with grace and authenticity. Her pen has finally brought to the page the narratives she carried within her for decades, each tale infused with the warmth of lived experience and the clarity that comes from reflection.
"Blessed and Happy Occurrences" together humorous and poignant moments that celebrate family bonds while acknowledging the profound challenges of watching loved ones navigate aging and physical decline. Readers will discover stories brimming with affection and vulnerability, glimpses into a bygone world where imperfection was met with resilience and laughter. Street's recollections invite contemplation about what it means to belong, to cherish, and to hold dear those fleeting seasons of life that shape who we become.
"I hope that these stories bring you joy and perhaps a knowing smile," said Street.
Published by Covenant Books, Joye Holland Street's reflective work offers readers a tender escape into yesteryear while deepening appreciation for family and the passage of time. Her stories remind us that even in life's difficult seasons, there is grace to be found.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Blessed and Happy Occurrences" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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