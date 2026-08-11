Recent Release, "Healing is the Children's Bread," from Covenant Books Author Sherry Dean Nelson, Explores How Scripture-Aligned Words Create Transformation
Seattle, WA, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Dean Nelson has completed a new book, "Healing is the Children's Bread," which serves as both a testament and instructive guide demonstrating that our words and thoughts—especially those rooted in biblical truth—possess genuine power to reshape our circumstances. The author contends that language operates on a spiritual level, and when God's Word flows from our mouths, it becomes an instrument of healing capable of transforming not only our bodies but the very atmosphere surrounding us. This work introduces readers to the concept of spiritual bread as a tangible force, revealing how the bread of healing can mend the fractured places within our souls and spirits.
Nelson brings substantial credentials and lived experience to this subject. A licensed and ordained minister of the gospel, she completed her theological training at the A. L. Hardy Academy of Theology in Seattle, Washington, and earned a degree in science from the University of Washington. Her commitment to spiritual leadership extends through her service as an assistant minister at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and her founding of The Women of Influence Bible Study Group, a community advocacy ministry dedicated to empowering women through scripture.
In "Healing is the Children's Bread," readers will discover a profound exploration of how scriptural alignment transforms the spoken word into a vehicle for healing and restoration. Nelson examines the interconnection between our innermost convictions and outward reality, demonstrating that faith-infused language operates as a conduit for divine intervention. Through biblical examples and reflective teaching, this work equips readers with an enlightening perspective on reclaiming their spiritual authority and experiencing the wholeness God promises.
From the author, "When we speak God's Word with faith and conviction, we tap into a wellspring of healing that flows through every dimension of our being. This book exists to help readers understand that spiritual bread is not metaphorical but profoundly real and accessible to those who believe."
Published by Covenant Books, Sherry Dean Nelson's faith-filled work offers readers a transformative perspective on the power of scriptural language and belief. Those who embrace these principles will discover pathways to genuine healing and spiritual restoration.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Healing is the Children's Bread" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Nelson brings substantial credentials and lived experience to this subject. A licensed and ordained minister of the gospel, she completed her theological training at the A. L. Hardy Academy of Theology in Seattle, Washington, and earned a degree in science from the University of Washington. Her commitment to spiritual leadership extends through her service as an assistant minister at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and her founding of The Women of Influence Bible Study Group, a community advocacy ministry dedicated to empowering women through scripture.
In "Healing is the Children's Bread," readers will discover a profound exploration of how scriptural alignment transforms the spoken word into a vehicle for healing and restoration. Nelson examines the interconnection between our innermost convictions and outward reality, demonstrating that faith-infused language operates as a conduit for divine intervention. Through biblical examples and reflective teaching, this work equips readers with an enlightening perspective on reclaiming their spiritual authority and experiencing the wholeness God promises.
From the author, "When we speak God's Word with faith and conviction, we tap into a wellspring of healing that flows through every dimension of our being. This book exists to help readers understand that spiritual bread is not metaphorical but profoundly real and accessible to those who believe."
Published by Covenant Books, Sherry Dean Nelson's faith-filled work offers readers a transformative perspective on the power of scriptural language and belief. Those who embrace these principles will discover pathways to genuine healing and spiritual restoration.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Healing is the Children's Bread" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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