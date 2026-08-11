New Release, "The Natural Aquarium," Introduces Aquarium Enthusiasts to a Revolutionary Approach That Transforms Fish Keeping Into an Effortless, Rewarding Experience
Baltimore, MD, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Smith, Maiev Sekashi Hart, Tommy Denda, Titia Dijkstra, and Patrick Marshall have completed a new book, "The Natural Aquarium: A Complete Guide Based on the Father Fish Method," which teaches hobbyists how to establish a thriving aquarium ecosystem with minimal equipment and virtually no ongoing maintenance. Featuring over 250 stunning photographs and detailed illustrations, this comprehensive guide demonstrates how nature itself becomes your greatest ally in creating an environment where healthy plants flourish and fish thrive. The book showcases real aquariums built by thousands of practitioners, complete with specifics about each installation designed to spark creativity and confidence in readers undertaking their first setup.
The collaborative effort behind this work draws on exceptional expertise, as the authors represent a distinguished group of biologists, laboratory technicians, and researchers who devoted more than two years to investigating the science underlying the Father Fish deep substrate system. Their combined background in rigorous scientific methodology and practical aquarium management brings both credibility and depth to every chapter, ensuring readers receive information grounded in evidence rather than conjecture alone.
"The Natural Aquarium" explores the intricate balance that sustains aquatic life, examining soil composition, substrate selection, plant biology, water chemistry, lighting requirements, temperature dynamics, disease prevention, biodiversity, food webs, and supplementation protocols. Specialized chapters dedicated to botanicals and aquascaping provide artistic direction for those seeking to create visually stunning displays. The book honors Louis Foxwell, affectionately called Father Fish, whose lifelong passion for natural aquaculture inspired this definitive guide and whose legacy continues through these transformative methods.
"Our mission was to translate complex biological principles into actionable steps that any enthusiast could follow," said the authors. "We wanted to demonstrate that creating a beautiful, self-sustaining aquarium is not only possible but genuinely enjoyable when you work alongside nature's own processes."
Published by Covenant Books, this enlightening work equips readers with the knowledge and confidence to establish aquariums that flourish with minimal intervention. This comprehensive resource will transform how hobbyists approach aquatic gardening and fish husbandry.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Natural Aquarium" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. Covenant Books also publishes books through 30,000 traditional secular channels
For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The collaborative effort behind this work draws on exceptional expertise, as the authors represent a distinguished group of biologists, laboratory technicians, and researchers who devoted more than two years to investigating the science underlying the Father Fish deep substrate system. Their combined background in rigorous scientific methodology and practical aquarium management brings both credibility and depth to every chapter, ensuring readers receive information grounded in evidence rather than conjecture alone.
"The Natural Aquarium" explores the intricate balance that sustains aquatic life, examining soil composition, substrate selection, plant biology, water chemistry, lighting requirements, temperature dynamics, disease prevention, biodiversity, food webs, and supplementation protocols. Specialized chapters dedicated to botanicals and aquascaping provide artistic direction for those seeking to create visually stunning displays. The book honors Louis Foxwell, affectionately called Father Fish, whose lifelong passion for natural aquaculture inspired this definitive guide and whose legacy continues through these transformative methods.
"Our mission was to translate complex biological principles into actionable steps that any enthusiast could follow," said the authors. "We wanted to demonstrate that creating a beautiful, self-sustaining aquarium is not only possible but genuinely enjoyable when you work alongside nature's own processes."
Published by Covenant Books, this enlightening work equips readers with the knowledge and confidence to establish aquariums that flourish with minimal intervention. This comprehensive resource will transform how hobbyists approach aquatic gardening and fish husbandry.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Natural Aquarium" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. Covenant Books also publishes books through 30,000 traditional secular channels
For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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