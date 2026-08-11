Recent Release, "A New Beach Reed," from Covenant Books Author Candace Bertini, Explores the Intersection of Ambition, Love, and the Secrets Buried in Our Past
Council, NC, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Candace Bertini has completed a new book, "A New Beach Reed," a captivating tale that follows Jesper Hawthorne as he navigates the weight of multiple responsibilities. With a new business demanding his attention, a relationship requiring care, and family mysteries calling from the shadows, Jesper finds himself at a crossroads. The prospect of uncovering long-hidden treasure tempts him to take an extraordinary step—one that would mean disturbing the grave of a distant relative and confronting truths best left undisturbed.
Bertini draws from her own experiences living in the beautiful landscape of Council, North Carolina, where she tends her garden and nurtures a deep connection to the natural world. Her passion for storytelling is matched only by her devotion to her husband and the menagerie of creatures who share her home. This intimate understanding of life's competing demands infuses her narrative with authenticity and emotional depth.
"A New Beach Reed" invites readers into a world where present-day pressures collide with ancestral secrets. Through Jesper's journey, Bertini explores timeless questions about loyalty, desire, and the cost of seeking truth. As readers follow this protagonist toward his fateful decisions, they will discover how the past refuses to stay buried and how the pursuit of wealth might exact a different kind of payment altogether. This is the third installment in the Beach Reading series, offering longtime fans and new readers alike a chance to deepen their investment in Jesper's evolving story.
"My goal has always been to write stories that reflect the complexity of human choices," said Bertini. "Jesper's dilemma represents something we all face—the tension between what we want and what we should do."
Published by Covenant Books, Candace Bertini's engrossing work provides readers with an exploration of ambition, love, and moral consequence. Her novel reminds us that some treasures come with a price far greater than gold.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "A New Beach Reed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Bertini draws from her own experiences living in the beautiful landscape of Council, North Carolina, where she tends her garden and nurtures a deep connection to the natural world. Her passion for storytelling is matched only by her devotion to her husband and the menagerie of creatures who share her home. This intimate understanding of life's competing demands infuses her narrative with authenticity and emotional depth.
"A New Beach Reed" invites readers into a world where present-day pressures collide with ancestral secrets. Through Jesper's journey, Bertini explores timeless questions about loyalty, desire, and the cost of seeking truth. As readers follow this protagonist toward his fateful decisions, they will discover how the past refuses to stay buried and how the pursuit of wealth might exact a different kind of payment altogether. This is the third installment in the Beach Reading series, offering longtime fans and new readers alike a chance to deepen their investment in Jesper's evolving story.
"My goal has always been to write stories that reflect the complexity of human choices," said Bertini. "Jesper's dilemma represents something we all face—the tension between what we want and what we should do."
Published by Covenant Books, Candace Bertini's engrossing work provides readers with an exploration of ambition, love, and moral consequence. Her novel reminds us that some treasures come with a price far greater than gold.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "A New Beach Reed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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