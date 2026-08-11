Recent Release, "My Passion: Poetry," from Covenant Books Author Katherine Jane Bontrager, Celebrates Verse Born from Faith, Resilience, and Cherished Memories
Lancaster, OH, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Katherine Jane Bontrager has completed a new book, "My Passion: Poetry," a collection born from decades of reflection and spiritual devotion. Drawing from experiences spanning from her childhood at age five through her present twilight years, Bontrager shares verses that emerged during quiet moments of inspiration and profound seasons of life. Her poems were crafted across many years, often written during lunch hours at the Presbyterian Church where she served as secretary for nearly two decades, finding solace in the beauty of stained-glass windows and the presence of God's grace.
Her journey has been marked by extraordinary tests of faith and perseverance. Following her own battle with life-threatening lymphoma in 2014 and her subsequent recovery, alongside her decades of support for her late husband Delbert through multiple health crises, Bontrager drew strength from her unwavering belief in divine providence. These experiences deepened her spiritual foundation and informed the emotional resonance found throughout her poetic voice. Her previously published memoir, "God Helped Me Clear Hurdles to Win My Race!" chronicles her triumphant journey through adversity.
"My Passion: Poetry" by Katherine Jane Bontrager reveals the power of verse to capture treasured moments, particularly memories of her four sons and the grace that sustained her through life's most challenging passages. Readers will discover how poetry served as both sanctuary and celebration—a means of processing grief while honoring joy, of acknowledging human fragility while affirming divine strength. These carefully preserved verses offer testament to a life fully lived and a heart forever grateful for God's sustaining presence.
"Poetry has always quenched my thirst and nourished my soul, quieting my heart during stressful times and filling me with delight as I recall precious memories," said the author Bontrager. "I am grateful to God for giving me the strength to overcome and the opportunity to share these verses that reflect His faithfulness throughout my journey."
Published by Covenant Books, Katherine Jane Bontrager's spiritually rich work invites readers into a lifetime of faith-affirmed reflection. Her verses stand as a testament to God's grace and the transformative power of poetic expression during life's most profound seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this contemplative work can purchase "My Passion: Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Her journey has been marked by extraordinary tests of faith and perseverance. Following her own battle with life-threatening lymphoma in 2014 and her subsequent recovery, alongside her decades of support for her late husband Delbert through multiple health crises, Bontrager drew strength from her unwavering belief in divine providence. These experiences deepened her spiritual foundation and informed the emotional resonance found throughout her poetic voice. Her previously published memoir, "God Helped Me Clear Hurdles to Win My Race!" chronicles her triumphant journey through adversity.
"My Passion: Poetry" by Katherine Jane Bontrager reveals the power of verse to capture treasured moments, particularly memories of her four sons and the grace that sustained her through life's most challenging passages. Readers will discover how poetry served as both sanctuary and celebration—a means of processing grief while honoring joy, of acknowledging human fragility while affirming divine strength. These carefully preserved verses offer testament to a life fully lived and a heart forever grateful for God's sustaining presence.
"Poetry has always quenched my thirst and nourished my soul, quieting my heart during stressful times and filling me with delight as I recall precious memories," said the author Bontrager. "I am grateful to God for giving me the strength to overcome and the opportunity to share these verses that reflect His faithfulness throughout my journey."
Published by Covenant Books, Katherine Jane Bontrager's spiritually rich work invites readers into a lifetime of faith-affirmed reflection. Her verses stand as a testament to God's grace and the transformative power of poetic expression during life's most profound seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this contemplative work can purchase "My Passion: Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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