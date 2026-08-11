Recent Release, "God Runners," from Covenant Books Author C.S. Iliff, Explores What Happens When Ordinary Citizens Unite to Protect Life Against Shadowy Opposition
Indianapolis, IN, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C.S. Iliff has completed a new book, "God Runners," an energetic narrative following a diverse coalition of people as they rally behind twin girls on a mission to save the unborn. When powerful forces—operating both within government corridors and beyond—mobilize to stop them at any cost, the stakes escalate far beyond what any individual anticipated. At the heart of this struggle lies a fundamental question about cultural control and whose values will shape the nation's future.
Christopher Iliff brings a unique perspective to this work, drawing from his own faith journey as a lifelong Christian who has devoted considerable time to biblical study and spiritual growth. His professional background spans eight years of service in the United States Navy as an electronic technician, followed by twenty-five years in the electrical manufacturing industry, where he held progressively responsible positions. His experiences living abroad in Scotland and Puerto Rico have enriched his understanding of diverse perspectives and human resilience.
"God Runners" presents readers with a stirring exploration of conviction, courage, and community action in the face of institutional opposition. The novel challenges readers to consider their own roles in cultural and moral battles, examining what happens when faith-filled individuals decide to stand together for their beliefs. Through its richly drawn characters and pulse-pounding narrative, the book illuminates the tensions between personal conviction and systemic pressure, inviting reflection on sacrifice, determination, and the transformative power of unified purpose.
"Writing 'God Runners' allowed me to explore themes I'm deeply passionate about: faith, community, and the courage required to stand for what matters most," said Iliff. "I wanted to show how ordinary people can accomplish extraordinary things when they're willing to risk everything for their convictions."
Published by Covenant Books, C.S. Iliff's stirring work offers readers an enthralling story that examines faith in action. This novel serves as both an absorbing page-turner and a thoughtful meditation on individual agency within larger cultural currents.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "God Runners" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Christopher Iliff brings a unique perspective to this work, drawing from his own faith journey as a lifelong Christian who has devoted considerable time to biblical study and spiritual growth. His professional background spans eight years of service in the United States Navy as an electronic technician, followed by twenty-five years in the electrical manufacturing industry, where he held progressively responsible positions. His experiences living abroad in Scotland and Puerto Rico have enriched his understanding of diverse perspectives and human resilience.
"God Runners" presents readers with a stirring exploration of conviction, courage, and community action in the face of institutional opposition. The novel challenges readers to consider their own roles in cultural and moral battles, examining what happens when faith-filled individuals decide to stand together for their beliefs. Through its richly drawn characters and pulse-pounding narrative, the book illuminates the tensions between personal conviction and systemic pressure, inviting reflection on sacrifice, determination, and the transformative power of unified purpose.
"Writing 'God Runners' allowed me to explore themes I'm deeply passionate about: faith, community, and the courage required to stand for what matters most," said Iliff. "I wanted to show how ordinary people can accomplish extraordinary things when they're willing to risk everything for their convictions."
Published by Covenant Books, C.S. Iliff's stirring work offers readers an enthralling story that examines faith in action. This novel serves as both an absorbing page-turner and a thoughtful meditation on individual agency within larger cultural currents.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "God Runners" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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