Author John D Lane Jr’s Book, "Myopic Me! "Freedom from Religion," Reflects on a Forty-Year Journey from the Galatian Shadow Into the Gospel’s One True Religion
The recent release “Myopic Me! Freedom from Religion” from Covenant Books author John D Lane Jr is an enlightening criticism of modern selfish society and the way it has chosen to favor religion that serves the individual rather than serving the Lord. In a world obsessed with self, it is unfortunately easier than ever to stray from God’s light.
Mauldin, SC, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Coming of age during the cultural revolt of the 1960s and 70s, the author lost his father suddenly, mother with broken back, before his fiancée said goodbye. Suicidal, the Prince of Peace led him to the Church of Our Savior in Atlanta, where he started a miraculous journey into God’s Spirit and Truth. A few years later, working on the Sentinel ABM Program, he and his wife discovered a Bible study in a Holy Spirit-led church in East Winston.
At the beginning of the author’s personal journey, the “Shepherding Movement” had arrived as the antidote for sin’s destructive power. “Committed shepherding relationships” would be needed in the “dawning of the Age of Aquarius.” With a small band of younger believers, the author and his wife committed to starting a new church in the Permian Basin in West Texas. From the beginning, the author’s mother had observed: “Your shepherd has bewitched you!”
She was right, and “Shepherding” bewitched a hundred thousand believers globally before the leaders from Fort Lauderdale repented publicly. The enemy has come to interfere with the Holy Spirit’s Power, Advocacy, Comfort, and Truth through religious divination, but God is exposing these tentacles into the culture, the churches, the synagogues, the temples, and the legislative bodies—even the medical and educational networks have been undermined, with the open assault upon the Family, twisting the marriages and the minds and bodies of the Children.
Forty-three years later, the original group reunited at Holden Beach, where God’s clear warning was extended beyond the Church into every religious stronghold. Not choreographed by men, their gathering was led by the Holy Spirit into prayers of repentance and gratitude. They gathered in the warm evening breeze for a meal together with dogs and children and hope for tomorrow. God’s mercy had brought them back to celebrate God’s faithfulness during four decades of their separate and fruitful lives.
Afterward, a supersonic bolt of lightning detonated directly above the buzzing foam at high tide while they talked on the front porch together. Every religion would be reproved as they reminisced for ten more days, discerning the religious witchcraft they had confronted together and separately in their remote ministries across thousands of miles, and populations touched across the earth. They revisited every Old Covenant shadows and superstitious prayer, highlighting the non-biblical practices God continued disarming in the final days.
John D Lane Jr, is an accomplished author with four other published titles, 1,500 blogs, and two hundred podcasts. “Myopic Me! Freedom from Religion” is his Scriptural story exposing twelve streams of religion with its forty-two hundred identities. Always searching for Jesus’s imprimatur from Genesis to Revelation, he recounts His three-pronged assault on Satan’s domain with forty days in the Wilderness, rebuking the demonic Storm, and arriving in the graveyard: The demons begging for Jesus’s mercy is the vivid takeaway from His victory tour!
Published by Covenant Books, John D Lane Jr.’s new book expertly weaves powerful stories from the Bible, mapping the revelations for Christians and non-Christians alike. The Lordship of Christ and His faithfulness are in the spotlight throughout. “Myopic Me! Freedom from Religion” leverages the deep well of God’s grace, and readers can purchase the book from Apple iTunes store, Google Play store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house with its home base in Western Pennsylvania.
At the beginning of the author’s personal journey, the “Shepherding Movement” had arrived as the antidote for sin’s destructive power. “Committed shepherding relationships” would be needed in the “dawning of the Age of Aquarius.” With a small band of younger believers, the author and his wife committed to starting a new church in the Permian Basin in West Texas. From the beginning, the author’s mother had observed: “Your shepherd has bewitched you!”
She was right, and “Shepherding” bewitched a hundred thousand believers globally before the leaders from Fort Lauderdale repented publicly. The enemy has come to interfere with the Holy Spirit’s Power, Advocacy, Comfort, and Truth through religious divination, but God is exposing these tentacles into the culture, the churches, the synagogues, the temples, and the legislative bodies—even the medical and educational networks have been undermined, with the open assault upon the Family, twisting the marriages and the minds and bodies of the Children.
Forty-three years later, the original group reunited at Holden Beach, where God’s clear warning was extended beyond the Church into every religious stronghold. Not choreographed by men, their gathering was led by the Holy Spirit into prayers of repentance and gratitude. They gathered in the warm evening breeze for a meal together with dogs and children and hope for tomorrow. God’s mercy had brought them back to celebrate God’s faithfulness during four decades of their separate and fruitful lives.
Afterward, a supersonic bolt of lightning detonated directly above the buzzing foam at high tide while they talked on the front porch together. Every religion would be reproved as they reminisced for ten more days, discerning the religious witchcraft they had confronted together and separately in their remote ministries across thousands of miles, and populations touched across the earth. They revisited every Old Covenant shadows and superstitious prayer, highlighting the non-biblical practices God continued disarming in the final days.
John D Lane Jr, is an accomplished author with four other published titles, 1,500 blogs, and two hundred podcasts. “Myopic Me! Freedom from Religion” is his Scriptural story exposing twelve streams of religion with its forty-two hundred identities. Always searching for Jesus’s imprimatur from Genesis to Revelation, he recounts His three-pronged assault on Satan’s domain with forty days in the Wilderness, rebuking the demonic Storm, and arriving in the graveyard: The demons begging for Jesus’s mercy is the vivid takeaway from His victory tour!
Published by Covenant Books, John D Lane Jr.’s new book expertly weaves powerful stories from the Bible, mapping the revelations for Christians and non-Christians alike. The Lordship of Christ and His faithfulness are in the spotlight throughout. “Myopic Me! Freedom from Religion” leverages the deep well of God’s grace, and readers can purchase the book from Apple iTunes store, Google Play store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house with its home base in Western Pennsylvania.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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