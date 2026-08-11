Author John D Lane Jr’s Book, "Myopic Me! "Freedom from Religion," Reflects on a Forty-Year Journey from the Galatian Shadow Into the Gospel’s One True Religion

The recent release “Myopic Me! Freedom from Religion” from Covenant Books author John D Lane Jr is an enlightening criticism of modern selfish society and the way it has chosen to favor religion that serves the individual rather than serving the Lord. In a world obsessed with self, it is unfortunately easier than ever to stray from God’s light.