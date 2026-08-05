2nd Annual She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon Celebrated WNBA's 30th Anniversary with theme “30 Years of Business & Basketball”
Highlighting the 30 greatest players in league history while spotlighting women's leadership in business and sports who have NOW and not NEXT.
Chicago, IL, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Helpppp Agency Group (HAG), the Atlanta-based, woman-owned enterprise founded and led by Tomeka B. Holyfield, today announced the return of the She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon for its second annual installment. This year's gathering will mark a milestone moment for women's professional basketball: the 30th anniversary of the WNBA, celebrated under the theme “30 Years of Business & Basketball.”
“For thirty years, the women of the WNBA have shown us what it looks like to build something lasting through vision, sacrifice, and an unshakable belief in your own value — and that is exactly what we celebrate every year at She's Got Now,” said Tomeka B. Holyfield, Founder and CEO of Helpppp Agency Group. “This year, as we celebrate 30 Years of Business & Basketball, we're highlighting the players who built this league, while empowering the women who are building their own legacies right now, in business, in leadership, and in life.”
Highlighting the 30 Greatest Players in WNBA History
In celebration of the league's 30th season, we will highlight a commemorative countdown recognizing the 30 players whose performance and impact have most shaped the WNBA since its founding in 1997. They span every era of the league, from its inaugural class to its current generation of stars:
Event Details
Event: 2nd Annual She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon — “30 Years of Business & Basketball”
Date: Sunday, July 26th and throughout the 2026 season, we will highlight all 30.
About Helpppp Agency Group (HAG)
Helpppp Agency Group (HAG) is a Black woman-owned, Atlanta-based multi-company enterprise founded and led by Tomeka B. Holyfield, built over more than 25 years. HAG encompasses The Helpppp Agency/HelppppMEDIA, Helpppp Agency Business Solutions and The HELPPPPing Hands Foundation (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1997). Holyfield is an international keynote speaker, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, and veteran event producer whose 20-plus years of signature faith-based and cultural programming include the All-Star Gospel Celebration, held for 19 years during NBA All-Star Weekend, and the WNBA She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon, Gospel Goes To Hollywood Award during Oscar Week, theMIC-Music’s Inspiration Celebration during Grammy Week.
Media Contact
Lisa Wisemen
Helpppp Agency Group
2233 Peachtree Rd. NE, Suite 206
Atlanta, GA
877.841.8088
info@TheHelppppAgency.com
IG @ShesGotNow
“For thirty years, the women of the WNBA have shown us what it looks like to build something lasting through vision, sacrifice, and an unshakable belief in your own value — and that is exactly what we celebrate every year at She's Got Now,” said Tomeka B. Holyfield, Founder and CEO of Helpppp Agency Group. “This year, as we celebrate 30 Years of Business & Basketball, we're highlighting the players who built this league, while empowering the women who are building their own legacies right now, in business, in leadership, and in life.”
Highlighting the 30 Greatest Players in WNBA History
In celebration of the league's 30th season, we will highlight a commemorative countdown recognizing the 30 players whose performance and impact have most shaped the WNBA since its founding in 1997. They span every era of the league, from its inaugural class to its current generation of stars:
Event Details
Event: 2nd Annual She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon — “30 Years of Business & Basketball”
Date: Sunday, July 26th and throughout the 2026 season, we will highlight all 30.
About Helpppp Agency Group (HAG)
Helpppp Agency Group (HAG) is a Black woman-owned, Atlanta-based multi-company enterprise founded and led by Tomeka B. Holyfield, built over more than 25 years. HAG encompasses The Helpppp Agency/HelppppMEDIA, Helpppp Agency Business Solutions and The HELPPPPing Hands Foundation (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1997). Holyfield is an international keynote speaker, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, and veteran event producer whose 20-plus years of signature faith-based and cultural programming include the All-Star Gospel Celebration, held for 19 years during NBA All-Star Weekend, and the WNBA She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon, Gospel Goes To Hollywood Award during Oscar Week, theMIC-Music’s Inspiration Celebration during Grammy Week.
Media Contact
Lisa Wisemen
Helpppp Agency Group
2233 Peachtree Rd. NE, Suite 206
Atlanta, GA
877.841.8088
info@TheHelppppAgency.com
IG @ShesGotNow
Contact
HAG-Helpppp Agency GroupContact
Lisa Wisemen
877-841-8088
HelppppAgencyGroup.com
Lisa Wisemen
877-841-8088
HelppppAgencyGroup.com
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