The Gorden Group Closes Sale of I-15 Storage in Littlefield, AZ

The Gorden Group announces the successful sale of I-15 Storage, a strategically located self-storage facility in Littlefield, Arizona. Represented by Darsh Desai, Commercial Advisor at The Gorden Group, the property generated multiple offers before closing on July 15, 2026, demonstrating continued investor demand for well-positioned self-storage assets throughout the Southwest.