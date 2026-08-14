The Gorden Group Closes Sale of I-15 Storage in Littlefield, AZ
The Gorden Group announces the successful sale of I-15 Storage, a strategically located self-storage facility in Littlefield, Arizona. Represented by Darsh Desai, Commercial Advisor at The Gorden Group, the property generated multiple offers before closing on July 15, 2026, demonstrating continued investor demand for well-positioned self-storage assets throughout the Southwest.
Littlefield, AZ, August 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Gorden Group announces the successful sale of I-15 Storage, a strategically located self-storage facility in Littlefield, Arizona. Represented by Darsh Desai, Commercial Advisor at The Gorden Group, the property generated multiple offers before closing on July 15, 2026, demonstrating continued investor demand for well-positioned self-storage assets throughout the Southwest.
Located along the Interstate 15 corridor between Las Vegas, Nevada and St. George, Utah, I-15 Storage attracted strong investor interest due to its approximately 90% occupancy, strategic location, and future expansion potential. The owner-managed facility offered buyers an opportunity to build upon an established operation through professional management while capitalizing on the property's excess land for future self-storage expansion, RV parking, or additional income-generating uses. Positioned within one of the Southwest's busiest recreation and travel corridors, the asset appealed to investors seeking both stable in-place cash flow and long-term upside.
Through targeted marketing and The Gorden Group's extensive network of self-storage owners and investors, the property generated multiple competitive offers. The eventual buyer was sourced directly through the firm's established industry relationships, allowing the transaction to progress efficiently from marketing through closing while delivering a successful outcome for the seller.
"Great communication, easy to work with, and knowledgeable in the self-storage industry," said the sellers. "Working with The Gorden Group helped us realize our gains and transition into other commercial real estate. They're a very sharp team that helped us every step of the process. We would absolutely recommend working with The Gorden Group if you're considering selling your facility."
Transaction Highlights:
Multiple Competitive Offers: Strong investor demand generated multiple qualified offers, creating a competitive sales process for the seller.
Buyer Sourced Through Industry Relationships: The successful buyer was identified through The Gorden Group's extensive network of self-storage owners and investors.
Strategic Interstate 15 Location: Positioned between Las Vegas, NV and St. George, UT, the property benefits from regional growth, tourism, and recreation-driven demand.
Stabilized Investment with Expansion Potential: Approximately 90% occupancy combined with excess land provided investors with both immediate cash flow and future growth opportunities.
Smooth Transaction Process: Consistent communication and proactive coordination ensured an efficient closing and a seamless experience for all parties.
"We're grateful for the trust our clients placed in us throughout this process," said Darsh Desai, Commercial Advisor at The Gorden Group. "By leveraging our relationships within the self-storage industry and executing a targeted marketing strategy, we were able to generate multiple offers, identify the right buyer, and help our clients successfully transition into their next commercial real estate investment."
Jeff Gorden, CCIM and Darsh Desai are the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Jeff can be reached at 480-331-8880 and Darsh can be reached at 701-405-3665.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Located along the Interstate 15 corridor between Las Vegas, Nevada and St. George, Utah, I-15 Storage attracted strong investor interest due to its approximately 90% occupancy, strategic location, and future expansion potential. The owner-managed facility offered buyers an opportunity to build upon an established operation through professional management while capitalizing on the property's excess land for future self-storage expansion, RV parking, or additional income-generating uses. Positioned within one of the Southwest's busiest recreation and travel corridors, the asset appealed to investors seeking both stable in-place cash flow and long-term upside.
Through targeted marketing and The Gorden Group's extensive network of self-storage owners and investors, the property generated multiple competitive offers. The eventual buyer was sourced directly through the firm's established industry relationships, allowing the transaction to progress efficiently from marketing through closing while delivering a successful outcome for the seller.
"Great communication, easy to work with, and knowledgeable in the self-storage industry," said the sellers. "Working with The Gorden Group helped us realize our gains and transition into other commercial real estate. They're a very sharp team that helped us every step of the process. We would absolutely recommend working with The Gorden Group if you're considering selling your facility."
Transaction Highlights:
Multiple Competitive Offers: Strong investor demand generated multiple qualified offers, creating a competitive sales process for the seller.
Buyer Sourced Through Industry Relationships: The successful buyer was identified through The Gorden Group's extensive network of self-storage owners and investors.
Strategic Interstate 15 Location: Positioned between Las Vegas, NV and St. George, UT, the property benefits from regional growth, tourism, and recreation-driven demand.
Stabilized Investment with Expansion Potential: Approximately 90% occupancy combined with excess land provided investors with both immediate cash flow and future growth opportunities.
Smooth Transaction Process: Consistent communication and proactive coordination ensured an efficient closing and a seamless experience for all parties.
"We're grateful for the trust our clients placed in us throughout this process," said Darsh Desai, Commercial Advisor at The Gorden Group. "By leveraging our relationships within the self-storage industry and executing a targeted marketing strategy, we were able to generate multiple offers, identify the right buyer, and help our clients successfully transition into their next commercial real estate investment."
Jeff Gorden, CCIM and Darsh Desai are the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Jeff can be reached at 480-331-8880 and Darsh can be reached at 701-405-3665.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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