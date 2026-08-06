Jon R. Lapo Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Chicago, IL, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jon R. Lapo of Chicago, Illinois has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his contributions and achievements in government service.
About Jon R. Lapo
Jon R. Lapo is retired from the City of Chicago and the U.S. Army. His work with the city government involved operating equipment, and his expertise includes M.T.D.
A graduate of Creighton Junior College, Lapo is also a Vietnam veteran and the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He is affiliated with the Knights of Columbus, Unico, and the American Legion.
In his spare time, Jon enjoys golf and bowling.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can gain acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their online directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many other accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
About Jon R. Lapo
Jon R. Lapo is retired from the City of Chicago and the U.S. Army. His work with the city government involved operating equipment, and his expertise includes M.T.D.
A graduate of Creighton Junior College, Lapo is also a Vietnam veteran and the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He is affiliated with the Knights of Columbus, Unico, and the American Legion.
In his spare time, Jon enjoys golf and bowling.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can gain acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their online directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many other accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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