Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Springfield, MO, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) a leading Third-Party Administrator (TPA) specializing in self-funded health plan solutions and administration, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes America’s fastest-growing private companies.
GBS earned its place on the Inc. 5000 for sustained revenue growth and the success of its proprietary GBS Nurse Navigator program, which delivers significant cost savings and improved member care for employers and members alike. The program bridges clinical guidance and cost containment, providing high-touch, personalized support that sets GBS apart in the industry.
“Our Nurse Navigator program empowers employers to reduce costs and improve member care,” said James M. Deren, President of GBS. “This recognition by Inc. 5000 validates our commitment to member-centric solutions and innovative healthcare management.”
GBS’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 highlights its leadership in healthcare administration, dedication to service, and commitment to delivering affordable, technology-driven benefit solutions.
About Group Benefit Services
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is a premier Third-Party Administrator that designs and manages advanced self-funded employee benefit plans. Through technology and unique clinical management programs, including GBS Nurse Navigator, GBS helps employers reduce costs while improving member care outcomes.
For more information on how GBS can transform your employee benefits strategy, visit gbs-tpa.com.
GBS earned its place on the Inc. 5000 for sustained revenue growth and the success of its proprietary GBS Nurse Navigator program, which delivers significant cost savings and improved member care for employers and members alike. The program bridges clinical guidance and cost containment, providing high-touch, personalized support that sets GBS apart in the industry.
“Our Nurse Navigator program empowers employers to reduce costs and improve member care,” said James M. Deren, President of GBS. “This recognition by Inc. 5000 validates our commitment to member-centric solutions and innovative healthcare management.”
GBS’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 highlights its leadership in healthcare administration, dedication to service, and commitment to delivering affordable, technology-driven benefit solutions.
About Group Benefit Services
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is a premier Third-Party Administrator that designs and manages advanced self-funded employee benefit plans. Through technology and unique clinical management programs, including GBS Nurse Navigator, GBS helps employers reduce costs while improving member care outcomes.
For more information on how GBS can transform your employee benefits strategy, visit gbs-tpa.com.
Contact
Group Benefit Services, Inc.Contact
Audrey Bodine
800-995-3569
gbs-tpa.com
Audrey Bodine
800-995-3569
gbs-tpa.com
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