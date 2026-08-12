Recent Release "When and How The Old Way of Farming Meets The New Way of Farming" from Author Prentice Taylor Explores Agriculture's Evolution Through His Personal Story
Richwood, OH, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Prentice Taylor has completed a new book, "When and How The Old Way of Farming Meets The New Way of Farming" that delves into the author's childhood experiences growing up on a small farm in Tennessee. The narrative paints a vivid portrait of the author's life in the 1950s, where manual labor and traditional farming methods were the norm.
Taylor's compelling background as a child growing up on a family farm lends authenticity and depth to the storytelling. Readers will be immersed in the author's reflections on the challenges and joys of the old way of farming, while also glimpsing the gradual shifts towards more modern agricultural practices.
"As I reflect on my upbringing, I am struck by the profound ways in which farming has transformed over the generations," said author Prentice Taylor. "This book is a celebration of the enduring spirit of the farming community and a exploration of the evolving face of agriculture."
Published by Page Publishing, Prentice Taylor's insightful work provides readers with a thought-provoking perspective on the past, present, and future of farming. This captivating narrative will leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "When and How The Old Way of Farming Meets The New Way of Farming" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Taylor's compelling background as a child growing up on a family farm lends authenticity and depth to the storytelling. Readers will be immersed in the author's reflections on the challenges and joys of the old way of farming, while also glimpsing the gradual shifts towards more modern agricultural practices.
"As I reflect on my upbringing, I am struck by the profound ways in which farming has transformed over the generations," said author Prentice Taylor. "This book is a celebration of the enduring spirit of the farming community and a exploration of the evolving face of agriculture."
Published by Page Publishing, Prentice Taylor's insightful work provides readers with a thought-provoking perspective on the past, present, and future of farming. This captivating narrative will leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "When and How The Old Way of Farming Meets The New Way of Farming" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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