Recent Release, "Where to Start...," from Page Publishing Author J. L. Nikaido, Blends Science Fiction, Supernatural Elements, and Dreamlike Narratives
Los Angeles, CA, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. L. Nikaido has completed a new book, "Where to Start...", a tale that weaves together four interconnected lives caught in a bewildering journey through existence. The narrative pulls readers into a world where the boundaries between waking and sleeping blur, where familiar yet strange episodes unfold like fragments of half-remembered dreams. This enthralling exploration follows these four characters as they navigate their paths without understanding how their stories began, each moment revealing new layers of mystery and cosmic significance.
As a retired educator, J. L. Nikaido drew deeply from personal experience to craft this work. His lifelong passion for writing and storytelling culminates in this debut that reflects years of contemplation and dream-inspired imagery. Through decades of teaching and observing human nature, he developed keen insights into the complexity of existence and the mysteries that surround us all.
In "Where to Start...", readers will discover a pulse-pounding ride through interconnected lives and surreal landscapes. The novel's richly imaginative premise explores profound questions about origin, identity, and destiny while maintaining an engaging narrative that captivates from beginning to end. What emerges is a thought-provoking examination of how four seemingly ordinary people become entangled in extraordinary circumstances, challenging readers to reconsider their own understanding of reality and consciousness.
"I wanted to share the fascinating ideas and nocturnal visions that have captivated me throughout my life, hoping readers would find the same intrigue in these intertwined stories," said Nikaido.
Published by Page Publishing, J. L. Nikaido's distinctive work transports readers into realms where dreams and reality collide. This novel will resonate with those seeking intellectually stimulating fiction that breaks conventional boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this innovative work can purchase "Where to Start..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a retired educator, J. L. Nikaido drew deeply from personal experience to craft this work. His lifelong passion for writing and storytelling culminates in this debut that reflects years of contemplation and dream-inspired imagery. Through decades of teaching and observing human nature, he developed keen insights into the complexity of existence and the mysteries that surround us all.
In "Where to Start...", readers will discover a pulse-pounding ride through interconnected lives and surreal landscapes. The novel's richly imaginative premise explores profound questions about origin, identity, and destiny while maintaining an engaging narrative that captivates from beginning to end. What emerges is a thought-provoking examination of how four seemingly ordinary people become entangled in extraordinary circumstances, challenging readers to reconsider their own understanding of reality and consciousness.
"I wanted to share the fascinating ideas and nocturnal visions that have captivated me throughout my life, hoping readers would find the same intrigue in these intertwined stories," said Nikaido.
Published by Page Publishing, J. L. Nikaido's distinctive work transports readers into realms where dreams and reality collide. This novel will resonate with those seeking intellectually stimulating fiction that breaks conventional boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this innovative work can purchase "Where to Start..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories