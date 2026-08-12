Recent Release, "The Day Annie Became a Hero!" from Page Publishing Author Kristina, Celebrates the Bond Between Service Dogs and Owners Through One Transformative Day
Oklahoma City, OK, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kristina has completed a new book, "The Day Annie Became a Hero!" that follows Annie, a specially trained mobility service dog, as she springs into action to protect her beloved owner. Through Annie's eyes, readers witness the profound ways these extraordinary animals support their handlers in everyday life, from physical assistance to emotional comfort. The narrative unfolds across a single pivotal day when Annie's training and devotion culminate in a brave, life-saving moment that demonstrates the true meaning of partnership.
The author brings authentic expertise to this tale, drawing from her own remarkable sixteen-year journey as a dog trainer. Kristina's passion began when she volunteered to train a golden retriever puppy and discovered her calling. Over two and a half years, she nurtured that puppy into a skilled mobility service dog, witnessing firsthand the instant bond and teamwork that emerged between handler and animal. Annie herself was among the remarkable dogs Kristina trained, and their special connection inspired this heartwarming account.
In "The Day Annie Became a Hero!", readers will discover the vital roles mobility service dogs play in their owners' lives while experiencing an emotionally resonant story of courage and unwavering loyalty. The book illuminates how these dogs enhance independence and quality of life while celebrating the profound human-animal connection that transforms both lives forever.
"Through writing Annie's story, I wanted to honor not just the incredible dogs I've trained, but the deep bonds they forge with their owners," said the author. "When you witness the impact these animals have, you understand that their heroism isn't just about grand gestures—it's about showing up every single day with love and purpose."
Published by Page Publishing, Kristina's uplifting work offers readers an inspiring glimpse into the world of service dog training and the magnificent partnerships these animals create. This touching narrative will resonate with anyone who understands the transformative power of devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Day Annie Became a Hero!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings authentic expertise to this tale, drawing from her own remarkable sixteen-year journey as a dog trainer. Kristina's passion began when she volunteered to train a golden retriever puppy and discovered her calling. Over two and a half years, she nurtured that puppy into a skilled mobility service dog, witnessing firsthand the instant bond and teamwork that emerged between handler and animal. Annie herself was among the remarkable dogs Kristina trained, and their special connection inspired this heartwarming account.
In "The Day Annie Became a Hero!", readers will discover the vital roles mobility service dogs play in their owners' lives while experiencing an emotionally resonant story of courage and unwavering loyalty. The book illuminates how these dogs enhance independence and quality of life while celebrating the profound human-animal connection that transforms both lives forever.
"Through writing Annie's story, I wanted to honor not just the incredible dogs I've trained, but the deep bonds they forge with their owners," said the author. "When you witness the impact these animals have, you understand that their heroism isn't just about grand gestures—it's about showing up every single day with love and purpose."
Published by Page Publishing, Kristina's uplifting work offers readers an inspiring glimpse into the world of service dog training and the magnificent partnerships these animals create. This touching narrative will resonate with anyone who understands the transformative power of devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Day Annie Became a Hero!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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