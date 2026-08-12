Recent Release, "Shemist," from Page Publishing Author Melvin Louis Jones, Unveils a Chilling Collection of Supernatural Tales Set Within Wisconsin's Shadowed Landscape
Milwaukee, WI, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Melvin Louis Jones has completed a new book, "Shemist," a haunting anthology that transports readers to Wisconsin—a state where ordinary neighborhoods conceal extraordinary horrors. Beneath the surface of everyday life, an invisible nightmare has taken root, shrouding the entire state in a mesmerizing mist. Ravenous hellhounds stalk the nights, luring unsuspecting victims into their favorite dwellings with calculated cunning, their sole purpose to devour souls and grow increasingly formidable with each conquest.
Jones's journey as a writer spans decades of dedication to his craft. After publishing poetry in Milwaukee's Echo Magazine during his teenage years, he stepped away from the literary world, only to return in the late 1980s with renewed passion. Following a career in truck driving, he reignited his love of writing and has since seen his work appear in Samsara Magazine, Conceit, and Lone Stars Magazines. His previous collection of poems, "Tender Was the Night," was published through Page Publishing, and his poem "Wasted Years" earned recognition in the National Library of Poetry's Best Poems of the 90's anthology. His achievement includes multiple contest placements that demonstrate his mastery of language and narrative.
In "Shemist," readers will discover eleven enthralling tales that explore the shadowy corners where Wisconsin's innocence unravels. Jones crafts each narrative with visceral tension, drawing readers into scenarios designed to trap them within the hellhounds' sinister world. The collection examines the boundary between the known and the unknowable, presenting stakes far higher than mere physical survival. Across these gripping stories, the author asks whether human souls can escape once darkness has marked them, creating an atmosphere of relentless dread that lingers long after the final page.
"I wanted to craft stories that blur the line between our familiar world and something far more sinister," said Jones. "Wisconsin becomes a character itself—a place where beauty masks something profoundly darker, and no sanctuary remains truly safe from those hungry forces that prowl beneath the mist."
Published by Page Publishing, Melvin Louis Jones's chilling work explores the supernatural forces lurking within ordinary communities. This collection will captivate readers who crave atmospheric horror with genuine psychological depth.
Readers who wish to experience this eerie work can purchase "Shemist" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Jones's journey as a writer spans decades of dedication to his craft. After publishing poetry in Milwaukee's Echo Magazine during his teenage years, he stepped away from the literary world, only to return in the late 1980s with renewed passion. Following a career in truck driving, he reignited his love of writing and has since seen his work appear in Samsara Magazine, Conceit, and Lone Stars Magazines. His previous collection of poems, "Tender Was the Night," was published through Page Publishing, and his poem "Wasted Years" earned recognition in the National Library of Poetry's Best Poems of the 90's anthology. His achievement includes multiple contest placements that demonstrate his mastery of language and narrative.
In "Shemist," readers will discover eleven enthralling tales that explore the shadowy corners where Wisconsin's innocence unravels. Jones crafts each narrative with visceral tension, drawing readers into scenarios designed to trap them within the hellhounds' sinister world. The collection examines the boundary between the known and the unknowable, presenting stakes far higher than mere physical survival. Across these gripping stories, the author asks whether human souls can escape once darkness has marked them, creating an atmosphere of relentless dread that lingers long after the final page.
"I wanted to craft stories that blur the line between our familiar world and something far more sinister," said Jones. "Wisconsin becomes a character itself—a place where beauty masks something profoundly darker, and no sanctuary remains truly safe from those hungry forces that prowl beneath the mist."
Published by Page Publishing, Melvin Louis Jones's chilling work explores the supernatural forces lurking within ordinary communities. This collection will captivate readers who crave atmospheric horror with genuine psychological depth.
Readers who wish to experience this eerie work can purchase "Shemist" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories