Recent Release, "An Old Man's Tale," from Page Publishing Author Gary L. Benson, Follows a Man Who Gets a Rare Chance to Relive His Most Transformative Moments
Alamosa, CO, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gary L. Benson has completed his debut novel, "An Old Man's Tale: Getting to Gallup," a narrative that transports readers into the unforgettable journey of Sam Taylor as he ventures through the southern desert of New Mexico in search of ancient gold and the mysteries that surround it. This tale weaves together threads of adventure, danger, romance, and the relentless pursuit of legendary treasure, creating an immersive experience that explores what happens when a man confronts both external perils and internal desires.
Born in rural Indiana, Benson relocated to Southern Colorado in 1964 to pursue his education in a small college nestled among the Rocky Mountains. His fascination with western history, frontier mythology, and the colorful characters who sought fortune across untamed landscapes became the foundation for his storytelling passion. Though he began writing during his senior year with dreams of authorship, life's demands intervened. It wasn't until five decades later, at the age of eighty, that Benson finally transformed his original manuscript into the published work readers can now discover.
"An Old Man's Tale" invites readers to explore profound themes of transformation, redemption, and the supernatural elements that guard hidden treasures. Through Sam Taylor's extraordinary experience of reliving his past, Benson examines what it means to confront our choices, reconcile with our losses, and understand the forces—both earthly and otherworldly—that shape our destinies. Readers will find themselves captivated by questions of mortality, legacy, and whether the greatest riches we seek are measured in gold or in the wisdom gained through lived experience.
"This book represents a lifetime of passion for the American West and its untold stories," said Benson. "I wanted to create a narrative that honors the adventurous spirit of those who dared to dream, while exploring the spiritual dimensions of human longing and redemption."
Published by Page Publishing, Gary L. Benson's enthralling work offers readers an escape into a richly detailed world where history, legend, and personal transformation intersect. This novel demonstrates the power of storytelling to illuminate the deeper meanings hidden within our greatest adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "An Old Man's Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in rural Indiana, Benson relocated to Southern Colorado in 1964 to pursue his education in a small college nestled among the Rocky Mountains. His fascination with western history, frontier mythology, and the colorful characters who sought fortune across untamed landscapes became the foundation for his storytelling passion. Though he began writing during his senior year with dreams of authorship, life's demands intervened. It wasn't until five decades later, at the age of eighty, that Benson finally transformed his original manuscript into the published work readers can now discover.
"An Old Man's Tale" invites readers to explore profound themes of transformation, redemption, and the supernatural elements that guard hidden treasures. Through Sam Taylor's extraordinary experience of reliving his past, Benson examines what it means to confront our choices, reconcile with our losses, and understand the forces—both earthly and otherworldly—that shape our destinies. Readers will find themselves captivated by questions of mortality, legacy, and whether the greatest riches we seek are measured in gold or in the wisdom gained through lived experience.
"This book represents a lifetime of passion for the American West and its untold stories," said Benson. "I wanted to create a narrative that honors the adventurous spirit of those who dared to dream, while exploring the spiritual dimensions of human longing and redemption."
Published by Page Publishing, Gary L. Benson's enthralling work offers readers an escape into a richly detailed world where history, legend, and personal transformation intersect. This novel demonstrates the power of storytelling to illuminate the deeper meanings hidden within our greatest adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "An Old Man's Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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