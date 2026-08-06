Cisdem Document Reader Added PST/DXF Reader and Supported Windows
Los Angeles, CA, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cisdem Document Reader officially released a new update. This major update adds two more file readers to the macOS version: PST Reader and DXF Reader, and supports Windows PCs now.
“Cisdem Document Reader has always aimed to provide Mac users with a simple way to access various document formats that are not natively supported by macOS,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This time, Cisdem Document Reader for Mac Version 6.0.0 further expands the app’s capabilities by introducing PST and DXF readers, making it easier for users to manage emails, engineering drawings, and other professional documents in one place. Also, we’ve added the support for Windows platform (Version 2.0.0), to meet our Windows users’ needs to view different types of files on a PC.”
What’s New in The Update?
1. Added PST Reader to Mac Version
With the new PST Reader, users can open PST files without Microsoft Outlook installed, browse mail folders, review emails in original structure, export contacts and calendar to Apple app, also convert PST data such as mails, contacts, calendar, note, journal to popular format.
2. Added DXF Reader to Mac Version
This new DXF Reader enables users to open and view CAD drawings without installing any bulky software. It also show layers, zoom in details, measure objects in the drawing, also mark up with a set of tools.
3.Added Windows Support
Cisdem Document Reader is also available for Windows users now, bringing its file capabilities beyond macOS. With Cisdem Document Reader for Windows Version 2.0.0, users can conveniently open PDF, PST, Winmail, DjVu, DXF/DWG files with a great reading experience.
4. Used new interface
Cisdem Document Reader also introduces a new user interface with a more intuitive layout. The new design offers multiple individual reader modules on the main interface, allowing users to quickly select the file reader according to their need.
5. Enhanced performance
It also brings performance improvements to provide a smoother and more reliable reading experience, including but not limited to faster file loading, improved responsiveness when opening large documents, optimized resource usage.
Main Features of Cisdem Document Reader
PDF Reader: view single or multiple PDF files effortlessly while preserving the original quality.
DXF Reader: open DXF/DWG drawings without installing complicated CAD software. View drawing layers, zoom into details, measure objects, and add markups with ease.
Visio Reader (Mac Version): open VSD, VSDX, and VDX files while maintaining the original layout and formatting.
XPS Reader (Mac Version): view XPS and OXPS files with their original styling and formatting preserved. Convert XPS/OXPS files to PDF for improved compatibility.
PST Reader: access emails, archives, attachments stored in Microsoft Outlook PST files. Export contacts or calendars to Apple apps, and convert data in a PST file to popular format.
DjVu Reader: open DjVu and DjV scans quickly. Convert DjVu files to PDF with ease.
Winmail Reader: open Winmail.dat files in original structure, also extract attachments conveniently.
WPD Reader (Mac Version): view WordPerfect (WPD) files without losing formatting.
Availability and Price
All the file readers in Cisdem Document Reader offer a free trial for evaluation here: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-documentreader.dmg. Users can purchase the full version from the official Cisdem website here: https://www.cisdem.com/document-reader-mac/buy.html.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company dedicated to offering professional utility tools, multimedia solutions, and PDF applications for both Mac and Windows users. Keeping simplicity and efficiency as its core, Cisdem continues to create practical solutions that help users solve their digital problems with ease. For more details and information, please visit: https://www.cisdem.com/.
“Cisdem Document Reader has always aimed to provide Mac users with a simple way to access various document formats that are not natively supported by macOS,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This time, Cisdem Document Reader for Mac Version 6.0.0 further expands the app’s capabilities by introducing PST and DXF readers, making it easier for users to manage emails, engineering drawings, and other professional documents in one place. Also, we’ve added the support for Windows platform (Version 2.0.0), to meet our Windows users’ needs to view different types of files on a PC.”
What’s New in The Update?
1. Added PST Reader to Mac Version
With the new PST Reader, users can open PST files without Microsoft Outlook installed, browse mail folders, review emails in original structure, export contacts and calendar to Apple app, also convert PST data such as mails, contacts, calendar, note, journal to popular format.
2. Added DXF Reader to Mac Version
This new DXF Reader enables users to open and view CAD drawings without installing any bulky software. It also show layers, zoom in details, measure objects in the drawing, also mark up with a set of tools.
3.Added Windows Support
Cisdem Document Reader is also available for Windows users now, bringing its file capabilities beyond macOS. With Cisdem Document Reader for Windows Version 2.0.0, users can conveniently open PDF, PST, Winmail, DjVu, DXF/DWG files with a great reading experience.
4. Used new interface
Cisdem Document Reader also introduces a new user interface with a more intuitive layout. The new design offers multiple individual reader modules on the main interface, allowing users to quickly select the file reader according to their need.
5. Enhanced performance
It also brings performance improvements to provide a smoother and more reliable reading experience, including but not limited to faster file loading, improved responsiveness when opening large documents, optimized resource usage.
Main Features of Cisdem Document Reader
PDF Reader: view single or multiple PDF files effortlessly while preserving the original quality.
DXF Reader: open DXF/DWG drawings without installing complicated CAD software. View drawing layers, zoom into details, measure objects, and add markups with ease.
Visio Reader (Mac Version): open VSD, VSDX, and VDX files while maintaining the original layout and formatting.
XPS Reader (Mac Version): view XPS and OXPS files with their original styling and formatting preserved. Convert XPS/OXPS files to PDF for improved compatibility.
PST Reader: access emails, archives, attachments stored in Microsoft Outlook PST files. Export contacts or calendars to Apple apps, and convert data in a PST file to popular format.
DjVu Reader: open DjVu and DjV scans quickly. Convert DjVu files to PDF with ease.
Winmail Reader: open Winmail.dat files in original structure, also extract attachments conveniently.
WPD Reader (Mac Version): view WordPerfect (WPD) files without losing formatting.
Availability and Price
All the file readers in Cisdem Document Reader offer a free trial for evaluation here: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-documentreader.dmg. Users can purchase the full version from the official Cisdem website here: https://www.cisdem.com/document-reader-mac/buy.html.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company dedicated to offering professional utility tools, multimedia solutions, and PDF applications for both Mac and Windows users. Keeping simplicity and efficiency as its core, Cisdem continues to create practical solutions that help users solve their digital problems with ease. For more details and information, please visit: https://www.cisdem.com/.
Contact
CisdemContact
Peter Willians
+86 15200305025
www.cisdem.com
Peter Willians
+86 15200305025
www.cisdem.com
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