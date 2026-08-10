Pawganix Launches MoveGuard Growth Joint Chews for Large-Breed Puppies
Pawganix launches MoveGuard Growth, a daily soft chew formulated for large- and giant-breed puppies ages 8 to 30 months. Each chew delivers 400 mg Glucosamine HCl, 300 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 250 mg MSM, 150 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, and 50 mg Antarctic Krill Oil, plus Hyaluronic Acid, Manganese, and Vitamins C and E, every active ingredient listed at its individual dose. Vet-reviewed and manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility.
Sheridan, WY, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pawganix, a founder-led dog supplement company built on full ingredient-dose transparency, today announced the launch of MoveGuard Growth, a daily soft chew formulated to support joint comfort in large- and giant-breed puppies during the rapid skeletal growth window between 8 and 30 months of age.
Each chew delivers 400 mg Glucosamine HCl, 300 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 250 mg MSM, 150 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, 50 mg Antarctic Krill Oil, and 2 mg Hyaluronic Acid, along with Manganese and Vitamins C and E, with every active ingredient printed on the label at its individual dose rather than folded into a proprietary blend. The chicken-liver-flavored chew ships in a 90-count bag and contains shellfish (mussel and krill).
Dosing is calibrated by body weight, with two chews daily for dogs 50 to 80 pounds and three chews daily for dogs above 80 pounds. The formula is reviewed by a licensed veterinarian and manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility.
"Large and giant breed puppies put more stress on developing joints than almost any other size dog, and that window closes fast," said Kingsley, co-founder of Pawganix. "We wanted a formula that meets that specific growth stage with real, disclosed doses, not a generic multivitamin repackaged for puppies."
"The growth plates in large-breed puppies stay open far longer than in small breeds, which is exactly when joint support does the most good," said Dr. Gaby Thompson, DVM, who reviewed the MoveGuard Growth formula for Pawganix. "Getting the dose right for that window, and putting it on the label, is what I look for before I'll put my name behind a product."
MoveGuard Growth is available now at pawganix.com and on Amazon, priced at $39.99 for a one-time purchase or $34.99 with a Subscribe & Save subscription, and backed by Pawganix's 60-day money-back guarantee.
About Pawganix
Pawganix is a founder-led dog supplement company built around full ingredient-dose transparency and veterinary-reviewed formulation. Every Pawganix product (including YeastGuard, MoveGuard Growth, and MoveGuard Adult) is manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at pawganix.com.
Media Contact:
Anita
support@pawganix.com
512-710-1619
Each chew delivers 400 mg Glucosamine HCl, 300 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 250 mg MSM, 150 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, 50 mg Antarctic Krill Oil, and 2 mg Hyaluronic Acid, along with Manganese and Vitamins C and E, with every active ingredient printed on the label at its individual dose rather than folded into a proprietary blend. The chicken-liver-flavored chew ships in a 90-count bag and contains shellfish (mussel and krill).
Dosing is calibrated by body weight, with two chews daily for dogs 50 to 80 pounds and three chews daily for dogs above 80 pounds. The formula is reviewed by a licensed veterinarian and manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility.
"Large and giant breed puppies put more stress on developing joints than almost any other size dog, and that window closes fast," said Kingsley, co-founder of Pawganix. "We wanted a formula that meets that specific growth stage with real, disclosed doses, not a generic multivitamin repackaged for puppies."
"The growth plates in large-breed puppies stay open far longer than in small breeds, which is exactly when joint support does the most good," said Dr. Gaby Thompson, DVM, who reviewed the MoveGuard Growth formula for Pawganix. "Getting the dose right for that window, and putting it on the label, is what I look for before I'll put my name behind a product."
MoveGuard Growth is available now at pawganix.com and on Amazon, priced at $39.99 for a one-time purchase or $34.99 with a Subscribe & Save subscription, and backed by Pawganix's 60-day money-back guarantee.
About Pawganix
Pawganix is a founder-led dog supplement company built around full ingredient-dose transparency and veterinary-reviewed formulation. Every Pawganix product (including YeastGuard, MoveGuard Growth, and MoveGuard Adult) is manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at pawganix.com.
Media Contact:
Anita
support@pawganix.com
512-710-1619
Contact
PawganixContact
Anita Okonweze
512-710-1619
https://pawganix.com
Anita Okonweze
512-710-1619
https://pawganix.com
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