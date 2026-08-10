Pawganix Launches MoveGuard Growth Joint Chews for Large-Breed Puppies

Pawganix launches MoveGuard Growth, a daily soft chew formulated for large- and giant-breed puppies ages 8 to 30 months. Each chew delivers 400 mg Glucosamine HCl, 300 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 250 mg MSM, 150 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, and 50 mg Antarctic Krill Oil, plus Hyaluronic Acid, Manganese, and Vitamins C and E, every active ingredient listed at its individual dose. Vet-reviewed and manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility.