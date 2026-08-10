Pawganix Launches MoveGuard Adult Joint Chews for Adult and Senior Dogs
Pawganix launches MoveGuard Adult, a daily soft chew formulated for adult and senior dogs weighing 25 to 75 pounds. Each chew delivers 500 mg Glucosamine HCl, 400 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 400 mg MSM, 300 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, and 150 mg Eggshell Membrane Collagen, plus Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Hyaluronic Acid, every active ingredient listed at its individual dose. Vet-reviewed and manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility.
Sheridan, WY, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pawganix, a founder-led dog supplement company built on full ingredient-dose transparency, today announced the launch of MoveGuard Adult, a daily soft chew formulated to support joint comfort and mobility in adult and senior dogs weighing 25 to 75 pounds.
Each MoveGuard Adult chew delivers 500 mg Glucosamine HCl, 400 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 400 mg MSM, 300 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, and 150 mg Eggshell Membrane Collagen, along with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Hyaluronic Acid, with every active ingredient printed on the label at its individual dose rather than folded into a proprietary blend. The chicken-liver-flavored chew ships in a 60-count bag and contains shellfish, fish, soy, and egg.
Dosing is calibrated by body weight, with one chew daily for dogs 25 to 50 pounds and two chews daily for dogs 50 to 75 pounds and up; senior dogs age 7 and older use the higher dose for their weight. The formula is intended for dogs 12 months and older, reviewed by a licensed veterinarian, and manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility.
The launch rounds out Pawganix's MoveGuard line alongside MoveGuard Growth, giving dogs a joint-support option built for their current life stage instead of one formula stretched across every age and size.
"A lot of joint supplements lean on glucosamine and chondroitin alone and call it a day," said Kingsley, co-founder of Pawganix. "MoveGuard Adult adds eggshell membrane and green-lipped mussel to that base, and every one of those doses is on the label, not folded into a blend."
"Eggshell membrane is one of the more interesting additions to a joint formula because it naturally carries collagen, glycosaminoglycans, and hyaluronic acid together, not just one isolated compound," said Dr. Gaby Thompson, DVM, who reviewed the MoveGuard Adult formula for Pawganix. "Pairing that with dosing that scales by body weight is what I look for in a formula built for adult and senior dogs specifically."
MoveGuard Adult is available now at pawganix.com and on Amazon, priced at $39.99 for a one-time purchase or $34.99 with a Subscribe & Save subscription, and backed by Pawganix's 60-day money-back guarantee.
About Pawganix
Pawganix is a founder-led dog supplement company built around full ingredient-dose transparency and veterinary-reviewed formulation. Every Pawganix product (including YeastGuard, MoveGuard Growth, and MoveGuard Adult) is manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at pawganix.com.
Media Contact:
Anita
support@pawganix.com
512-710-1619
Each MoveGuard Adult chew delivers 500 mg Glucosamine HCl, 400 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 400 mg MSM, 300 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, and 150 mg Eggshell Membrane Collagen, along with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Hyaluronic Acid, with every active ingredient printed on the label at its individual dose rather than folded into a proprietary blend. The chicken-liver-flavored chew ships in a 60-count bag and contains shellfish, fish, soy, and egg.
Dosing is calibrated by body weight, with one chew daily for dogs 25 to 50 pounds and two chews daily for dogs 50 to 75 pounds and up; senior dogs age 7 and older use the higher dose for their weight. The formula is intended for dogs 12 months and older, reviewed by a licensed veterinarian, and manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility.
The launch rounds out Pawganix's MoveGuard line alongside MoveGuard Growth, giving dogs a joint-support option built for their current life stage instead of one formula stretched across every age and size.
"A lot of joint supplements lean on glucosamine and chondroitin alone and call it a day," said Kingsley, co-founder of Pawganix. "MoveGuard Adult adds eggshell membrane and green-lipped mussel to that base, and every one of those doses is on the label, not folded into a blend."
"Eggshell membrane is one of the more interesting additions to a joint formula because it naturally carries collagen, glycosaminoglycans, and hyaluronic acid together, not just one isolated compound," said Dr. Gaby Thompson, DVM, who reviewed the MoveGuard Adult formula for Pawganix. "Pairing that with dosing that scales by body weight is what I look for in a formula built for adult and senior dogs specifically."
MoveGuard Adult is available now at pawganix.com and on Amazon, priced at $39.99 for a one-time purchase or $34.99 with a Subscribe & Save subscription, and backed by Pawganix's 60-day money-back guarantee.
About Pawganix
Pawganix is a founder-led dog supplement company built around full ingredient-dose transparency and veterinary-reviewed formulation. Every Pawganix product (including YeastGuard, MoveGuard Growth, and MoveGuard Adult) is manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at pawganix.com.
Media Contact:
Anita
support@pawganix.com
512-710-1619
Contact
PawganixContact
Anita Okonweze
512-710-1619
https://pawganix.com
Anita Okonweze
512-710-1619
https://pawganix.com
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