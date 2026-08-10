Pawganix Launches MoveGuard Adult Joint Chews for Adult and Senior Dogs

Pawganix launches MoveGuard Adult, a daily soft chew formulated for adult and senior dogs weighing 25 to 75 pounds. Each chew delivers 500 mg Glucosamine HCl, 400 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 400 mg MSM, 300 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, and 150 mg Eggshell Membrane Collagen, plus Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Hyaluronic Acid, every active ingredient listed at its individual dose. Vet-reviewed and manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility.