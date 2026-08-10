As Pet Owners Reject Proprietary Blends, Pawganix Launches Fully Disclosed Joint Chews for Dogs
A growing number of pet owners are scrutinizing supplement labels the way they scrutinize their own, and proprietary blends are losing ground to full ingredient-dose disclosure. Pawganix is leaning into that shift with MoveGuard Growth and MoveGuard Adult, two joint-support soft chews that list every active ingredient at its exact milligram dose rather than combining actives into an undisclosed blend, covering dogs from large-breed puppyhood through the senior years.
Sheridan, WY, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Supplement labels that hide behind the words "proprietary blend" are facing more scrutiny from pet owners who want to know exactly what they're feeding their dog and how much of it. Pawganix is responding to that shift with the launch of MoveGuard Growth and MoveGuard Adult, two joint-support soft chews built around full ingredient-dose disclosure rather than blended formulas.
MoveGuard Growth is formulated for large- and giant-breed puppies age 8 to 30 months, delivering 400 mg Glucosamine HCl, 300 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 250 mg MSM, 150 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, and 50 mg Antarctic Krill Oil per chew. MoveGuard Adult is formulated for adult and senior dogs weighing 25 to 75 pounds, delivering 500 mg Glucosamine HCl, 400 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 400 mg MSM, 300 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, and 150 mg Eggshell Membrane Collagen per chew. Both list every active ingredient at its individual dose on the label.
"A proprietary blend is usually just a way to avoid telling you how much of anything is actually in the product," said Kingsley, co-founder of Pawganix. "We built our entire line, including MoveGuard, around the opposite idea: name every ingredient, state its exact dose, and let pet parents make an informed decision instead of a trusting one."
"When a label just says 'joint support blend, 500 mg' without breaking out the individual ingredients, there's no way to know if any single active is at a dose that does anything," said Dr. Gaby Thompson, DVM, who reviewed both MoveGuard formulas for Pawganix. "Full disclosure is a low bar that most of the industry still doesn't clear."
MoveGuard Growth and MoveGuard Adult are each available now at pawganix.com and on Amazon, priced at $39.99 for a one-time purchase or $34.99 with a Subscribe & Save subscription, and backed by Pawganix's 60-day money-back guarantee.
About Pawganix
Pawganix is a founder-led dog supplement company built around full ingredient-dose transparency and veterinary-reviewed formulation. Every Pawganix product (including YeastGuard, MoveGuard Growth, and MoveGuard Adult) is manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at pawganix.com.
Media Contact:
Anita
Support@pawganix.com
512-710-1619
MoveGuard Growth is formulated for large- and giant-breed puppies age 8 to 30 months, delivering 400 mg Glucosamine HCl, 300 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 250 mg MSM, 150 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, and 50 mg Antarctic Krill Oil per chew. MoveGuard Adult is formulated for adult and senior dogs weighing 25 to 75 pounds, delivering 500 mg Glucosamine HCl, 400 mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 400 mg MSM, 300 mg New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, and 150 mg Eggshell Membrane Collagen per chew. Both list every active ingredient at its individual dose on the label.
"A proprietary blend is usually just a way to avoid telling you how much of anything is actually in the product," said Kingsley, co-founder of Pawganix. "We built our entire line, including MoveGuard, around the opposite idea: name every ingredient, state its exact dose, and let pet parents make an informed decision instead of a trusting one."
"When a label just says 'joint support blend, 500 mg' without breaking out the individual ingredients, there's no way to know if any single active is at a dose that does anything," said Dr. Gaby Thompson, DVM, who reviewed both MoveGuard formulas for Pawganix. "Full disclosure is a low bar that most of the industry still doesn't clear."
MoveGuard Growth and MoveGuard Adult are each available now at pawganix.com and on Amazon, priced at $39.99 for a one-time purchase or $34.99 with a Subscribe & Save subscription, and backed by Pawganix's 60-day money-back guarantee.
About Pawganix
Pawganix is a founder-led dog supplement company built around full ingredient-dose transparency and veterinary-reviewed formulation. Every Pawganix product (including YeastGuard, MoveGuard Growth, and MoveGuard Adult) is manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at pawganix.com.
Media Contact:
Anita
Support@pawganix.com
512-710-1619
Contact
PawganixContact
Anita Okonweze
512-710-1619
https://pawganix.com
Anita Okonweze
512-710-1619
https://pawganix.com
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