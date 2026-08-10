As Pet Owners Reject Proprietary Blends, Pawganix Launches Fully Disclosed Joint Chews for Dogs

A growing number of pet owners are scrutinizing supplement labels the way they scrutinize their own, and proprietary blends are losing ground to full ingredient-dose disclosure. Pawganix is leaning into that shift with MoveGuard Growth and MoveGuard Adult, two joint-support soft chews that list every active ingredient at its exact milligram dose rather than combining actives into an undisclosed blend, covering dogs from large-breed puppyhood through the senior years.