Pawganix Expands Beyond Gut Health with New Joint-Support Line for Dogs
Pawganix, known for its YeastGuard digestive and skin-health chewable, has expanded into joint health with the launch of MoveGuard Growth and MoveGuard Adult. The two soft chews cover large-breed puppies through senior dogs, extending the company's ingredient-dose transparency standard to a new category of canine wellness.
Sheridan, WY, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pawganix built its reputation on YeastGuard, a probiotic and prebiotic chewable that supports dogs' digestive and skin health. The company is now expanding into a second category with the launch of MoveGuard Growth and MoveGuard Adult, two joint-support soft chews that extend the same full ingredient-dose disclosure standard to a new area of canine wellness.
MoveGuard Growth targets large- and giant-breed puppies age 8 to 30 months, a stage when rapid growth puts unusual stress on developing joints. MoveGuard Adult targets adult and senior dogs weighing 25 to 75 pounds, addressing the long-term wear that comes with age. Together, the two formulas give dog owners a joint-support option for nearly every stage of a dog's life, following the same label-disclosure standard the company already applies to YeastGuard.
"YeastGuard proved out our approach to formulation: name every ingredient, state its exact dose, and let the product speak for itself," said Kingsley, co-founder of Pawganix. "MoveGuard was a natural next category, since joint issues are one of the things dog owners ask us about most, right behind digestive and skin problems."
"Expanding into a new category doesn't mean lowering the bar," said Dr. Gaby Thompson, DVM, who reviewed both MoveGuard formulas for Pawganix. "Both formulas went through the same disclosure standard and review process as the rest of the Pawganix line, just applied to a different set of ingredients."
MoveGuard Growth and MoveGuard Adult are each available now at pawganix.com and on Amazon, priced at $39.99 for a one-time purchase or $34.99 with a Subscribe & Save subscription, and backed by Pawganix's 60-day money-back guarantee.
About Pawganix
Pawganix is a founder-led dog supplement company built around full ingredient-dose transparency and veterinary-reviewed formulation. Every Pawganix product (including YeastGuard, MoveGuard Growth, and MoveGuard Adult) is manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at pawganix.com.
Media Contact:
Anita
support@pawganix.com
512-710-1619
MoveGuard Growth targets large- and giant-breed puppies age 8 to 30 months, a stage when rapid growth puts unusual stress on developing joints. MoveGuard Adult targets adult and senior dogs weighing 25 to 75 pounds, addressing the long-term wear that comes with age. Together, the two formulas give dog owners a joint-support option for nearly every stage of a dog's life, following the same label-disclosure standard the company already applies to YeastGuard.
"YeastGuard proved out our approach to formulation: name every ingredient, state its exact dose, and let the product speak for itself," said Kingsley, co-founder of Pawganix. "MoveGuard was a natural next category, since joint issues are one of the things dog owners ask us about most, right behind digestive and skin problems."
"Expanding into a new category doesn't mean lowering the bar," said Dr. Gaby Thompson, DVM, who reviewed both MoveGuard formulas for Pawganix. "Both formulas went through the same disclosure standard and review process as the rest of the Pawganix line, just applied to a different set of ingredients."
MoveGuard Growth and MoveGuard Adult are each available now at pawganix.com and on Amazon, priced at $39.99 for a one-time purchase or $34.99 with a Subscribe & Save subscription, and backed by Pawganix's 60-day money-back guarantee.
About Pawganix
Pawganix is a founder-led dog supplement company built around full ingredient-dose transparency and veterinary-reviewed formulation. Every Pawganix product (including YeastGuard, MoveGuard Growth, and MoveGuard Adult) is manufactured in a GMP-certified, NSF-registered US facility and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at pawganix.com.
Media Contact:
Anita
support@pawganix.com
512-710-1619
Contact
PawganixContact
Anita Okonweze
512-710-1619
https://pawganix.com
Anita Okonweze
512-710-1619
https://pawganix.com
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