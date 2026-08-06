BDA Strengthens Tokyo and Tech Sector Leadership
New York, NY, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners today announced an evolution of leadership within its Tokyo office and its global Technology sector team, to support the continued growth of its Japan franchise and Tech practice.
Suguru Sasaki, Managing Director, has been appointed Co-Head, BDA Tokyo, bringing his experience in team leadership, private equity coverage, deal execution, and track record in the Tech Enabled Services, Industrial, and Consumer sectors. He will work alongside Jeff Acton, Partner, who continues as Co-Head, BDA Tokyo, in his longstanding capacity as one of Japan’s most experienced cross-border M&A bankers to Japanese and foreign corporates, founders and financial sponsors.
Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner, BDA, said: “Jeff and Suguru bring complementary strengths that will drive BDA Tokyo’s integrated strategy of financial sponsor coverage and cross-border M&A. This evolution reflects our continued investment in Japan, our intention to further build our team there, and our confidence in BDA’s differentiated position in the Japan M&A market, which is going through a generational step change.”
BDA has a long-established presence in Japan, advising on domestic and cross-border M&A across the firm’s core sectors. Recent BDA clients in Japan include Advantage Partners, AGC, Carlyle, Henkel, Marunouchi Capital, Mitsubishi Corp, Nissha, NSSK, ON Semiconductor, Rakus and Shimano.
In the Tech sector, Manoj Balwani, Partner, has been elevated to Global Head, Technology, reflecting the momentum he has built in recent years and his leadership in developing BDA’s Tech franchise across the US, India and globally. In his expanded role, Manoj will lead BDA’s global Tech sector strategy and continued growth, advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on marquee transactions across enterprise tech services, cloud, data, AI, and software. Jeff Acton will continue as Chairman, Technology, driving further growth of BDA’s Tech practice alongside his leadership role in Japan.
Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner, BDA, said: “BDA has created an exceptional track record in the Tech sector, thanks to the leadership and sector wisdom that Jeff and Manoj bring, and to the talented teams of Tech bankers that work with our clients across BDA, as the technology landscape undergoes profound changes.”
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, BDA, added: “I’d like to thank and congratulate Jeff, Manoj and Suguru for their ongoing contributions, leadership, and dedication to serving our clients. We bring ever-increasing credibility and capability to clients operating in Tech and in Japan. We’re showing that we can engineer and close bigger transactions, adding value for the most ambitious and demanding clients.”
Suguru Sasaki, Managing Director, has been appointed Co-Head, BDA Tokyo, bringing his experience in team leadership, private equity coverage, deal execution, and track record in the Tech Enabled Services, Industrial, and Consumer sectors. He will work alongside Jeff Acton, Partner, who continues as Co-Head, BDA Tokyo, in his longstanding capacity as one of Japan’s most experienced cross-border M&A bankers to Japanese and foreign corporates, founders and financial sponsors.
Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner, BDA, said: “Jeff and Suguru bring complementary strengths that will drive BDA Tokyo’s integrated strategy of financial sponsor coverage and cross-border M&A. This evolution reflects our continued investment in Japan, our intention to further build our team there, and our confidence in BDA’s differentiated position in the Japan M&A market, which is going through a generational step change.”
BDA has a long-established presence in Japan, advising on domestic and cross-border M&A across the firm’s core sectors. Recent BDA clients in Japan include Advantage Partners, AGC, Carlyle, Henkel, Marunouchi Capital, Mitsubishi Corp, Nissha, NSSK, ON Semiconductor, Rakus and Shimano.
In the Tech sector, Manoj Balwani, Partner, has been elevated to Global Head, Technology, reflecting the momentum he has built in recent years and his leadership in developing BDA’s Tech franchise across the US, India and globally. In his expanded role, Manoj will lead BDA’s global Tech sector strategy and continued growth, advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on marquee transactions across enterprise tech services, cloud, data, AI, and software. Jeff Acton will continue as Chairman, Technology, driving further growth of BDA’s Tech practice alongside his leadership role in Japan.
Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner, BDA, said: “BDA has created an exceptional track record in the Tech sector, thanks to the leadership and sector wisdom that Jeff and Manoj bring, and to the talented teams of Tech bankers that work with our clients across BDA, as the technology landscape undergoes profound changes.”
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, BDA, added: “I’d like to thank and congratulate Jeff, Manoj and Suguru for their ongoing contributions, leadership, and dedication to serving our clients. We bring ever-increasing credibility and capability to clients operating in Tech and in Japan. We’re showing that we can engineer and close bigger transactions, adding value for the most ambitious and demanding clients.”
Contact
BDA PartnersContact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
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