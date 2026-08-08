Scottsdale Philharmonic to Present Second Concert of its New Summer Series on Sunday, Aug. 30
Scottsdale, AZ, August 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic will present the second concert of its new summer series on Sunday, Aug. 30, 4-6 p.m. at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church in Scottsdale.
The Aug. 30 concert will feature a full symphony plus chorale with J.S. Bach’s Brandenburt 3, Grofe’s Mississippi, Smetana’s Dance of the Comedians, Schubert’s Mass g-minor, and Smetana’s Bartered Bride. “The combination of the orchestra and chorale brings great life to these classical pieces,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. Our audience is in for a real treat.
]
“On July 26, we had a totally sold-out Pops Concert,” says Partridge. “This concert was so much fun for our musicians and engaging for our audience—one of my favorites of all time! The concert marked the beginning of Scottsdale Philharmonic’s transition to a year-round performance schedule.
“In addition to the two new summer concerts, we are adding 7-9 pm Thursday performances for all concerts in the 2026-27 Season,” says Partridge. “With these additions, we will now be the only local classical music symphony to provide 14 to 16 concerts year-round! Season tickets for concerts are now available online.”
The Aug. 30 concert and all concerts in the 2026-27 season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. The venue has ample free parking for attendees.
“As your Valleywide Symphony and the fastest growing local symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and scholarships programs,” Partridge says. “Our live stream is now viewed on a global basis. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.
“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only a portion of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.”
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
The Aug. 30 concert will feature a full symphony plus chorale with J.S. Bach’s Brandenburt 3, Grofe’s Mississippi, Smetana’s Dance of the Comedians, Schubert’s Mass g-minor, and Smetana’s Bartered Bride. “The combination of the orchestra and chorale brings great life to these classical pieces,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. Our audience is in for a real treat.
]
“On July 26, we had a totally sold-out Pops Concert,” says Partridge. “This concert was so much fun for our musicians and engaging for our audience—one of my favorites of all time! The concert marked the beginning of Scottsdale Philharmonic’s transition to a year-round performance schedule.
“In addition to the two new summer concerts, we are adding 7-9 pm Thursday performances for all concerts in the 2026-27 Season,” says Partridge. “With these additions, we will now be the only local classical music symphony to provide 14 to 16 concerts year-round! Season tickets for concerts are now available online.”
The Aug. 30 concert and all concerts in the 2026-27 season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. The venue has ample free parking for attendees.
“As your Valleywide Symphony and the fastest growing local symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and scholarships programs,” Partridge says. “Our live stream is now viewed on a global basis. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.
“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only a portion of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.”
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Scottsdale PhilharmonicContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Categories