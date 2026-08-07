Farmers' Almanac Releases Winter Weather Forecast

The Farmers’ Almanac’s 2026–2027 winter forecast predicts a season of sharp regional contrasts. The southern U.S. may experience frequent storms and above-normal precipitation, while northern regions could see sudden bursts of snow, strong winds, and bitter cold. The Northeast is expected to face especially unpredictable conditions, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow.