Farmers' Almanac Releases Winter Weather Forecast
The Farmers’ Almanac’s 2026–2027 winter forecast predicts a season of sharp regional contrasts. The southern U.S. may experience frequent storms and above-normal precipitation, while northern regions could see sudden bursts of snow, strong winds, and bitter cold. The Northeast is expected to face especially unpredictable conditions, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow.
Brooklyn, NY, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Active southern storms, sudden northern cold snaps, and unpredictable Northeast precipitation could define the coming winter.
Farmers’ Almanac has released its long-range winter weather outlook for 2026–2027, forecasting a season of sharp contrasts and rapidly changing conditions across the United States.
The outlook calls for an active, wet storm track across much of the southern United States, quick bursts of snow and bitter cold across northern regions, and a challenging mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow in the Northeast.
Rather than one consistent nationwide pattern, winter 2026–2027 could feature frequent swings between mild conditions and quickly developing periods of severe winter weather.
A busy southern storm track may bring above-normal precipitation from Southern California and the Desert Southwest through Texas, the Gulf Coast, and the Southeast. Frequent storms could produce heavy rain and muddy conditions. When colder air moves into the region, some storms may transition to sleet, freezing rain, or wet snow. The southern Rocky Mountains could be especially well positioned for significant snowfall.
Across much of the West, northern Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes, seasonal temperatures are expected to average near normal. However, those averages may mask significant short-term changes. Fast-moving clipper systems could deliver snow squalls, gusty winds, and brief periods of bitter cold, followed by milder breaks.
The Northeast may experience one of the country’s most unpredictable winter patterns. Coastal communities could receive more rain and mixed precipitation, while inland areas may face several rounds of heavy wet snow, particularly during January and February.
With temperatures frequently hovering near freezing, small changes in a storm’s track could determine whether a community receives rain, sleet, freezing rain, or accumulating snow. Residents should be prepared for forecasts and travel conditions to change quickly as storms approach.
The Pacific Northwest may experience a variable and less dependable snow season. Portions of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest could turn drier when the southern storm track becomes dominant, although intense periods of snow, wind, and cold will remain possible.
The outlook was prepared by official Farmers’ Almanac forecaster Caleb Weatherbee using the publication’s proprietary long-range forecasting formula. The method considers recurring natural cycles, solar activity, lunar influences, historical weather patterns, satellite observations, computer modeling, meteorological data, and large-scale ocean and atmospheric conditions.
The complete forecast will appear in the 210th edition of the Farmers’ Almanac, scheduled to become available in print later this month.
About Farmers’ Almanac
Founded in 1818, Farmers’ Almanac provides long-range weather outlooks, gardening guidance, astronomy information, calendars, recipes, folklore, and practical seasonal advice. Its distinctive combination of weather, tradition, and useful information has served generations of readers for more than two centuries.
Media Contact:
Tim Konrad
Editor, Farmers’ Almanac
tim@farmersalmanac.com
Farmers’ Almanac has released its long-range winter weather outlook for 2026–2027, forecasting a season of sharp contrasts and rapidly changing conditions across the United States.
The outlook calls for an active, wet storm track across much of the southern United States, quick bursts of snow and bitter cold across northern regions, and a challenging mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow in the Northeast.
Rather than one consistent nationwide pattern, winter 2026–2027 could feature frequent swings between mild conditions and quickly developing periods of severe winter weather.
A busy southern storm track may bring above-normal precipitation from Southern California and the Desert Southwest through Texas, the Gulf Coast, and the Southeast. Frequent storms could produce heavy rain and muddy conditions. When colder air moves into the region, some storms may transition to sleet, freezing rain, or wet snow. The southern Rocky Mountains could be especially well positioned for significant snowfall.
Across much of the West, northern Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes, seasonal temperatures are expected to average near normal. However, those averages may mask significant short-term changes. Fast-moving clipper systems could deliver snow squalls, gusty winds, and brief periods of bitter cold, followed by milder breaks.
The Northeast may experience one of the country’s most unpredictable winter patterns. Coastal communities could receive more rain and mixed precipitation, while inland areas may face several rounds of heavy wet snow, particularly during January and February.
With temperatures frequently hovering near freezing, small changes in a storm’s track could determine whether a community receives rain, sleet, freezing rain, or accumulating snow. Residents should be prepared for forecasts and travel conditions to change quickly as storms approach.
The Pacific Northwest may experience a variable and less dependable snow season. Portions of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest could turn drier when the southern storm track becomes dominant, although intense periods of snow, wind, and cold will remain possible.
The outlook was prepared by official Farmers’ Almanac forecaster Caleb Weatherbee using the publication’s proprietary long-range forecasting formula. The method considers recurring natural cycles, solar activity, lunar influences, historical weather patterns, satellite observations, computer modeling, meteorological data, and large-scale ocean and atmospheric conditions.
The complete forecast will appear in the 210th edition of the Farmers’ Almanac, scheduled to become available in print later this month.
About Farmers’ Almanac
Founded in 1818, Farmers’ Almanac provides long-range weather outlooks, gardening guidance, astronomy information, calendars, recipes, folklore, and practical seasonal advice. Its distinctive combination of weather, tradition, and useful information has served generations of readers for more than two centuries.
Media Contact:
Tim Konrad
Editor, Farmers’ Almanac
tim@farmersalmanac.com
Contact
Farmers' Almanac LLCContact
Timothy Konrad
530-386-5258
www.farmersalmanac.com
Timothy Konrad
530-386-5258
www.farmersalmanac.com
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