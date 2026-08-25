Heart of the Matter Therapy Welcomes Kim Dougherty
Fort Collins, CO, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Heart of the Matter Therapy is pleased to welcome Kim Dougherty, MA, MFTC, to its growing team of clinicians. Kim brings a thoughtful, affirming approach to therapy with specialized expertise in couples counseling, consensual non-monogamy, polyamorous relationships, LGBTQIA+ affirming care, and relationship transitions.
As relationships continue to evolve, many individuals and couples are seeking therapists who understand that healthy relationships are not defined by one model. Kim's practice is built on the belief that the healthiest relationship is the one that is chosen intentionally. She provides a welcoming, nonjudgmental environment for adults navigating both traditional and nontraditional relationships, helping clients strengthen communication, deepen emotional connection, and build relationships grounded in trust and authenticity.
"Every relationship has its own unique strengths, challenges, and rhythm," Kim said. "My approach is not about deciding who is right or wrong or forcing a one-size-fits-all idea of what life or partnership should look like. Instead, I am here to guide and support you in building the life and relationships you envision. I strive to create a safe, non-judgmental space where you can slow down, feel truly heard, and gain the insight, confidence, and practical tools needed to move forward with greater clarity."
One of Kim's primary areas of expertise is working with adults in consensual non-monogamous, polyamorous, kink-affirming, and other nontraditional relationship structures. She recognizes that these relationships often require specialized knowledge and support that can be difficult to find. Whether clients are considering opening their relationship, navigating the complexities of established non-monogamous partnerships, or simply seeking a therapist who understands their relationship structure without judgment, Kim offers informed, affirming care tailored to their unique experiences.
In addition to her work with nontraditional relationships, Kim is passionate about helping monogamous couples reconnect during periods of conflict, life transitions, or emotional distance. Using Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), she helps couples understand the deeper emotional needs beneath recurring conflicts, improve communication, rebuild trust, and create stronger, more secure connections.
Kim also provides individual therapy for adults experiencing anxiety, depression, stress, low self-esteem, and major life transitions. Her collaborative approach integrates Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), psychoeducation, and practical skill-building to help clients develop healthier boundaries, strengthen self-worth, and create meaningful, lasting change.
"At Heart of the Matter Therapy, we are committed to providing compassionate, inclusive care that meets people where they are," said Dr. Tasha Seiter, founder of Heart of the Matter Therapy. "Kim's extensive training in Emotionally Focused Therapy and her specialized expertise in consensual non-monogamy, LGBTQIA+ affirming care, and relationship dynamics fills an important need in our community. We're thrilled to welcome her to our team."
Kim earned her Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy from Antioch University New England and holds a bachelor's degree in Clinical and Social Psychology from the University of Rochester. She has completed advanced training in Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), affirmative systemic therapy for LGBTQIA+ clients, and is certified in Consensual Non-Monogamy through the Sexual Health Alliance under renowned researcher Dr. Elisabeth "Eli" Sheff. She continues to pursue advanced education in couples therapy and relationship-focused interventions.
Kim believes that lasting mental and relational wellness comes through cultivating contentment rather than chasing happiness alone. Her therapeutic style is collaborative, compassionate, and practical, helping clients gain greater self-awareness while equipping them with the tools needed to navigate life's challenges with confidence.
Heart of the Matter Therapy serves individuals, couples, and families throughout Northern Colorado, offering both in-person and telehealth counseling services. The practice is dedicated to helping clients build healthier relationships, strengthen emotional well-being, and create meaningful, lasting change.
To learn more about Kim's services or to schedule an appointment, visit Heart of the Matter Therapy or contact the practice directly.
About Heart of the Matter Therapy
Heart of the Matter Therapy is a counseling practice based in Fort Collins dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families create healthier relationships and emotional well-being. Through evidence-based, compassionate care, the practice provides therapy tailored to each client's unique needs, empowering people to navigate life's challenges with confidence, resilience, and connection.
As relationships continue to evolve, many individuals and couples are seeking therapists who understand that healthy relationships are not defined by one model. Kim's practice is built on the belief that the healthiest relationship is the one that is chosen intentionally. She provides a welcoming, nonjudgmental environment for adults navigating both traditional and nontraditional relationships, helping clients strengthen communication, deepen emotional connection, and build relationships grounded in trust and authenticity.
"Every relationship has its own unique strengths, challenges, and rhythm," Kim said. "My approach is not about deciding who is right or wrong or forcing a one-size-fits-all idea of what life or partnership should look like. Instead, I am here to guide and support you in building the life and relationships you envision. I strive to create a safe, non-judgmental space where you can slow down, feel truly heard, and gain the insight, confidence, and practical tools needed to move forward with greater clarity."
One of Kim's primary areas of expertise is working with adults in consensual non-monogamous, polyamorous, kink-affirming, and other nontraditional relationship structures. She recognizes that these relationships often require specialized knowledge and support that can be difficult to find. Whether clients are considering opening their relationship, navigating the complexities of established non-monogamous partnerships, or simply seeking a therapist who understands their relationship structure without judgment, Kim offers informed, affirming care tailored to their unique experiences.
In addition to her work with nontraditional relationships, Kim is passionate about helping monogamous couples reconnect during periods of conflict, life transitions, or emotional distance. Using Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), she helps couples understand the deeper emotional needs beneath recurring conflicts, improve communication, rebuild trust, and create stronger, more secure connections.
Kim also provides individual therapy for adults experiencing anxiety, depression, stress, low self-esteem, and major life transitions. Her collaborative approach integrates Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), psychoeducation, and practical skill-building to help clients develop healthier boundaries, strengthen self-worth, and create meaningful, lasting change.
"At Heart of the Matter Therapy, we are committed to providing compassionate, inclusive care that meets people where they are," said Dr. Tasha Seiter, founder of Heart of the Matter Therapy. "Kim's extensive training in Emotionally Focused Therapy and her specialized expertise in consensual non-monogamy, LGBTQIA+ affirming care, and relationship dynamics fills an important need in our community. We're thrilled to welcome her to our team."
Kim earned her Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy from Antioch University New England and holds a bachelor's degree in Clinical and Social Psychology from the University of Rochester. She has completed advanced training in Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), affirmative systemic therapy for LGBTQIA+ clients, and is certified in Consensual Non-Monogamy through the Sexual Health Alliance under renowned researcher Dr. Elisabeth "Eli" Sheff. She continues to pursue advanced education in couples therapy and relationship-focused interventions.
Kim believes that lasting mental and relational wellness comes through cultivating contentment rather than chasing happiness alone. Her therapeutic style is collaborative, compassionate, and practical, helping clients gain greater self-awareness while equipping them with the tools needed to navigate life's challenges with confidence.
Heart of the Matter Therapy serves individuals, couples, and families throughout Northern Colorado, offering both in-person and telehealth counseling services. The practice is dedicated to helping clients build healthier relationships, strengthen emotional well-being, and create meaningful, lasting change.
To learn more about Kim's services or to schedule an appointment, visit Heart of the Matter Therapy or contact the practice directly.
About Heart of the Matter Therapy
Heart of the Matter Therapy is a counseling practice based in Fort Collins dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families create healthier relationships and emotional well-being. Through evidence-based, compassionate care, the practice provides therapy tailored to each client's unique needs, empowering people to navigate life's challenges with confidence, resilience, and connection.
Contact
Heart of the Matter Couples Therapy, Marriage Counseling, and Individual TherapyContact
Kim Dougherty
970-335-9190
https://marriage-counseling-fort-collins.com/
Kim Dougherty
970-335-9190
https://marriage-counseling-fort-collins.com/
Categories