Smilebook Dental Marks Four Years in Hyderabad, Surpasses 10,000 Dental Procedures
Smilebook Dental, a multi-location dental practice in Hyderabad, marks four years of service in 2026, having performed over 10,000 procedures. The practice expanded in March 2026 with a second location, Smiles by Sneha, in Gachibowli. Alongside its clinical growth, Smilebook has run community outreach across the city, including free dental camps and treatment for economically backward residents.
Hyderabad, India, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Smilebook Dental, a multi-location dental practice, is marking four years since its founding in 2022, a milestone that coincides with the practice surpassing 10,000 procedures performed across its clinics.
Since opening its first location in Bachupally, Smilebook Dental has expanded its presence in the city. On March 5, 2026, the practice launched a second location under the sub-brand "Smiles by Sneha" in Gachibowli, extending access to orthodontic and general dental care to a new part of the city.
The 10,000-procedure milestone spans a range of treatments, including approximately 5,000 dental cleanings and polishings, 4,000 root canal treatments, 600 traditional braces cases, 500 dental implants, 300 invisible braces (Invisalign) cases, and 200 smile designing procedures.
Alongside its clinical growth, Smilebook Dental has maintained a program of community outreach in Hyderabad, including a free dental camp at Myhome Apartments, a free dental checkup drive at Silver Oaks School, and free dental treatments for economically backward residents of the city — together reaching approximately 1,000 patients outside its regular clinical practice.
"We are happy to serve and be part of the smiles of these many patients, and we continue to do so," said Dr. Anurag Ellanki, Implant & Esthetic Specialist at Smilebook Dental.
Smilebook Dental operates clinics in Bachupally/Mallampet and Gachibowli (Smiles by Sneha), Hyderabad, offering services including root canal treatment, dental implants, smile designing, Invisalign, and general dental care.
Since opening its first location in Bachupally, Smilebook Dental has expanded its presence in the city. On March 5, 2026, the practice launched a second location under the sub-brand "Smiles by Sneha" in Gachibowli, extending access to orthodontic and general dental care to a new part of the city.
The 10,000-procedure milestone spans a range of treatments, including approximately 5,000 dental cleanings and polishings, 4,000 root canal treatments, 600 traditional braces cases, 500 dental implants, 300 invisible braces (Invisalign) cases, and 200 smile designing procedures.
Alongside its clinical growth, Smilebook Dental has maintained a program of community outreach in Hyderabad, including a free dental camp at Myhome Apartments, a free dental checkup drive at Silver Oaks School, and free dental treatments for economically backward residents of the city — together reaching approximately 1,000 patients outside its regular clinical practice.
"We are happy to serve and be part of the smiles of these many patients, and we continue to do so," said Dr. Anurag Ellanki, Implant & Esthetic Specialist at Smilebook Dental.
Smilebook Dental operates clinics in Bachupally/Mallampet and Gachibowli (Smiles by Sneha), Hyderabad, offering services including root canal treatment, dental implants, smile designing, Invisalign, and general dental care.
Contact
Smilebook DentalContact
Anurag Ellanki
+919515961060
smilebookdental.in
Patient Support Team:
smilebookdental@gmail.com
Dr. Anurag Ellanki:
rao.anurag1@gmail.com
Anurag Ellanki
+919515961060
smilebookdental.in
Patient Support Team:
smilebookdental@gmail.com
Dr. Anurag Ellanki:
rao.anurag1@gmail.com
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