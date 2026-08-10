Smilebook Dental Marks Four Years in Hyderabad, Surpasses 10,000 Dental Procedures

Smilebook Dental, a multi-location dental practice in Hyderabad, marks four years of service in 2026, having performed over 10,000 procedures. The practice expanded in March 2026 with a second location, Smiles by Sneha, in Gachibowli. Alongside its clinical growth, Smilebook has run community outreach across the city, including free dental camps and treatment for economically backward residents.