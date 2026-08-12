Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II on Saturday, October 17 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $50 Orchestra / $42 Front Mezzanine / $35 Mezzanine.
New York, NY, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Led Zeppelin II, the second studio album by the legendary English rock band Led Zeppelin, was released in 1969. The iconic album features such classic Led Zeppelin hits as “Whole Lotta Love,” “Ramble On” and “What Is and What Should Never Be.” Classic Albums Live (CAL) will perform this album live on stage, note for note, cut for cut, followed by a dynamic set featuring Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits.
Classic Albums Live (CAL) delivers more than 200 performances annually across North America. Each CAL show offers two distinct experiences: a faithful rendition of the chosen record in the first half, followed by a dynamic set featuring the artist’s greatest hits. The albums that CAL covers are historic and stand the test of time. CAL honors these recordings and their fans by delivering performances that sound exactly like the records. To do this, CAL boasts an exceptional ensemble of performers, all of whom have graced music’s elite stages and collaborated with industry icons both in studio and on stage.
CAL is a modern-day orchestra utilizing the highest-level players whose unique ability to focus and execute with precision is essential to authentically recreating these records. All of the focus is on the music; there are no distracting costumes or bad impersonations. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 212-220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
Classic Albums Live (CAL) delivers more than 200 performances annually across North America. Each CAL show offers two distinct experiences: a faithful rendition of the chosen record in the first half, followed by a dynamic set featuring the artist’s greatest hits. The albums that CAL covers are historic and stand the test of time. CAL honors these recordings and their fans by delivering performances that sound exactly like the records. To do this, CAL boasts an exceptional ensemble of performers, all of whom have graced music’s elite stages and collaborated with industry icons both in studio and on stage.
CAL is a modern-day orchestra utilizing the highest-level players whose unique ability to focus and execute with precision is essential to authentically recreating these records. All of the focus is on the music; there are no distracting costumes or bad impersonations. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 212-220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
Contact
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts CenterContact
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
kfurtick@tribecapac.org
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
kfurtick@tribecapac.org
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