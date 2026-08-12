Loveforce International Releases New Music by Anna Hamilton and The Loveforce Collective
Santa Clarita, CA, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 14, Loveforce International continues its “Loveforce Summer” campaign with the release of two new Digital Music Singles from Anna Hamilton and The Loveforce Collective. The new tracks, “No More Romance” and “Street Beat,” will be available across major global streaming platforms.
Anna Hamilton’s new Digital Music Single, “No More Romance,” is an upbeat blend of Jazz and Adult Contemporary. The track features a dynamic repartee of electric guitar, bass, and drums, accentuated by a soulful saxophone. Lyrically, the song tells the story of someone who has simply had enough of dating. Rather than a sad, permanent goodbye, the track delivers a lighthearted, relatable perspective on being fed up with romance.
The Loveforce Collective returns with “Street Beat,” is an Alternative Rock-Dance track infused with a touch of R&B and fierce lyrics. Driven by a lively rhythm track, the song balances a prominent bassline with rhythmic rock guitar. The powerful lyrics explore the transformative power of dance and its unique ability to help individuals transcend the harsh realities of everyday life.
“Both of this week’s releases give people something that is fun to listen and dance to,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “They also feature lyrics that will truly appeal to listeners. Whether it’s the relatable premise of ‘No More Romance’ or the profound imagery of people transcending their realities through dance in ‘Street Beat,’ both songs bring the perfect combination of great songwriting and great music to this week’s release schedule.”
Both digital singles are now streaming worldwide on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, MediaNet, TouchTunes, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audiomack, Kuack, Pretzel, JioSaavn, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Anna Hamilton’s new Digital Music Single, “No More Romance,” is an upbeat blend of Jazz and Adult Contemporary. The track features a dynamic repartee of electric guitar, bass, and drums, accentuated by a soulful saxophone. Lyrically, the song tells the story of someone who has simply had enough of dating. Rather than a sad, permanent goodbye, the track delivers a lighthearted, relatable perspective on being fed up with romance.
The Loveforce Collective returns with “Street Beat,” is an Alternative Rock-Dance track infused with a touch of R&B and fierce lyrics. Driven by a lively rhythm track, the song balances a prominent bassline with rhythmic rock guitar. The powerful lyrics explore the transformative power of dance and its unique ability to help individuals transcend the harsh realities of everyday life.
“Both of this week’s releases give people something that is fun to listen and dance to,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “They also feature lyrics that will truly appeal to listeners. Whether it’s the relatable premise of ‘No More Romance’ or the profound imagery of people transcending their realities through dance in ‘Street Beat,’ both songs bring the perfect combination of great songwriting and great music to this week’s release schedule.”
Both digital singles are now streaming worldwide on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, MediaNet, TouchTunes, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audiomack, Kuack, Pretzel, JioSaavn, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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