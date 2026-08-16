Food Safety Standards Raw Material Procurement Solutions & Risk Avoidance Guide Released by Shanghai Kepon Biotech for Global Food Testing & Food Manufacturing Plants

Global food manufacturers and third-party food testing labs face severe procurement risks for food safety reference standards: inconsistent batch purity, cross-border food regulatory document gaps, strict customs inspection, high MOQ limits and incomplete compliance certification. Shanghai Kepon Biotech launches integrated cross-border supply system, one-stop food safety filing and traceable certified standards for food testing, beverage and food processing industries worldwide.