Eating Disorder Solutions Launches Medically Reviewed Digital Guide to Eating Disorders
New interactive guide covers 12 eating disorder types and related patterns, with a symptom explorer, comparison tools, and citations from NIH, Mayo Clinic, and NEDA.
Weatherford, TX, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eating Disorder Solutions (EDS), a residential and outpatient eating disorder treatment center based in Weatherford, Texas, today announced the launch of a new medically reviewed digital guide to eating disorders. The guide covers conditions including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge-eating disorder, ARFID, and related patterns, and includes an interactive symptom explorer, side-by-side comparison tools, and citations from NIH, Mayo Clinic, and NEDA.
The guide profiles all 12 conditions and related patterns in depth, going beyond the most commonly discussed diagnoses. In addition to anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge-eating disorder, and ARFID, it covers OSFED, pica, rumination disorder, orthorexia nervosa, body dysmorphic disorder, compulsive exercise, disordered eating patterns, and purging disorder. Each page explains what distinguishes the condition, its most common signs and symptoms, and where it falls on the eating disorder spectrum, drawing a clear line between formal DSM-5 diagnoses and related patterns that still warrant a professional evaluation.
The guide's content is grounded in peer-reviewed research and reputable medical sources, including the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Mental Health, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, the National Eating Disorders Association, and PubMed-indexed studies. Each disorder page carries a documented medical review date and links to its full source list, and the guide is intended as an educational reference rather than a substitute for a professional evaluation or diagnosis.
Two of the 12 profiles cover conditions that rarely appear in general awareness content: pica, the persistent eating of non-food substances such as dirt, clay, chalk, paper, or ice for at least one month, and rumination disorder, the repeated regurgitation of food after eating that is not caused by an underlying medical condition. The guide also profiles OSFED, a formal DSM-5 diagnosis for eating disorder presentations that cause significant distress but do not meet full criteria for another disorder, and body dysmorphic disorder, which is classified under OCD-related disorders rather than eating disorders but is included because of how closely it can overlap with disordered eating and body image concerns. Every disorder page links to a full source list and to EDS's published medical review process, so families, educators, and clinicians can see which studies and organizations informed the content and when it was last checked.
"Eating disorders affect millions of people in the United States, but a lot of families don't know where to start when they're worried about themselves or someone they love. This guide is meant to be a first step: clear information on what to look for, tools to help sort through it, and sources families can trust." —Michael Banis, Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO
The guide's interactive Symptom Explorer lets visitors select from 25 common symptoms and behaviors, such as restricting food intake, binge eating, self-induced vomiting, and rigid food rules, and see which eating disorders or patterns they may relate to, with a clear notice that the tool is educational only and not a substitute for a professional evaluation. A companion Compare Eating Disorders section offers six side-by-side comparison tools, including Anorexia vs. Bulimia, Bulimia vs. Binge-Eating Disorder, and Orthorexia vs. Anorexia, for people trying to understand how conditions differ. A Key Information & Infographics library adds ten visual references, including Warning Signs by Disorder, Physical Warning Signs, Levels of Care for Eating Disorders, and Safety Red Flags: When to Seek Emergency Help, and every disorder page cites its sources from NIH, NIMH, PubMed, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, NEDA, NICE, and the DSM-5.
The full guide is available now, free of charge, at eatingdisordersolutions.com/guide/. Individuals with questions about treatment options or insurance coverage can call (888) 458-2994.
About Eating Disorder Solutions
Eating Disorder Solutions (EDS) is a residential and outpatient eating disorder treatment center located in Weatherford, Texas, serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. EDS offers a full continuum of care, including 24/7 residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and virtual intensive outpatient programs, for adults with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, ARFID, and related conditions. For more information, visit eatingdisordersolutions.com.
The guide profiles all 12 conditions and related patterns in depth, going beyond the most commonly discussed diagnoses. In addition to anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge-eating disorder, and ARFID, it covers OSFED, pica, rumination disorder, orthorexia nervosa, body dysmorphic disorder, compulsive exercise, disordered eating patterns, and purging disorder. Each page explains what distinguishes the condition, its most common signs and symptoms, and where it falls on the eating disorder spectrum, drawing a clear line between formal DSM-5 diagnoses and related patterns that still warrant a professional evaluation.
The guide's content is grounded in peer-reviewed research and reputable medical sources, including the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Mental Health, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, the National Eating Disorders Association, and PubMed-indexed studies. Each disorder page carries a documented medical review date and links to its full source list, and the guide is intended as an educational reference rather than a substitute for a professional evaluation or diagnosis.
Two of the 12 profiles cover conditions that rarely appear in general awareness content: pica, the persistent eating of non-food substances such as dirt, clay, chalk, paper, or ice for at least one month, and rumination disorder, the repeated regurgitation of food after eating that is not caused by an underlying medical condition. The guide also profiles OSFED, a formal DSM-5 diagnosis for eating disorder presentations that cause significant distress but do not meet full criteria for another disorder, and body dysmorphic disorder, which is classified under OCD-related disorders rather than eating disorders but is included because of how closely it can overlap with disordered eating and body image concerns. Every disorder page links to a full source list and to EDS's published medical review process, so families, educators, and clinicians can see which studies and organizations informed the content and when it was last checked.
"Eating disorders affect millions of people in the United States, but a lot of families don't know where to start when they're worried about themselves or someone they love. This guide is meant to be a first step: clear information on what to look for, tools to help sort through it, and sources families can trust." —Michael Banis, Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO
The guide's interactive Symptom Explorer lets visitors select from 25 common symptoms and behaviors, such as restricting food intake, binge eating, self-induced vomiting, and rigid food rules, and see which eating disorders or patterns they may relate to, with a clear notice that the tool is educational only and not a substitute for a professional evaluation. A companion Compare Eating Disorders section offers six side-by-side comparison tools, including Anorexia vs. Bulimia, Bulimia vs. Binge-Eating Disorder, and Orthorexia vs. Anorexia, for people trying to understand how conditions differ. A Key Information & Infographics library adds ten visual references, including Warning Signs by Disorder, Physical Warning Signs, Levels of Care for Eating Disorders, and Safety Red Flags: When to Seek Emergency Help, and every disorder page cites its sources from NIH, NIMH, PubMed, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, NEDA, NICE, and the DSM-5.
The full guide is available now, free of charge, at eatingdisordersolutions.com/guide/. Individuals with questions about treatment options or insurance coverage can call (888) 458-2994.
About Eating Disorder Solutions
Eating Disorder Solutions (EDS) is a residential and outpatient eating disorder treatment center located in Weatherford, Texas, serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. EDS offers a full continuum of care, including 24/7 residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and virtual intensive outpatient programs, for adults with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, ARFID, and related conditions. For more information, visit eatingdisordersolutions.com.
Contact
Eating Disorder SolutionsContact
Michael Banis
(888) 458-2994
eatingdisordersolutions.com
Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO
1664 Whippoorwill Trail, Weatherford, TX 76085
Michael Banis
(888) 458-2994
eatingdisordersolutions.com
Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO
1664 Whippoorwill Trail, Weatherford, TX 76085
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