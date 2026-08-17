Jublia AI Upgrades Recommendation Engine to Enhance Event Discovery
Singapore, Singapore, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jublia AI has upgraded its Recommendation Engine to make event discovery more relevant, proactive, and easier to navigate.
The upgrade is designed to help attendees navigate the many opportunities available at an event and focus their time on what is most relevant to them. By making recommendations more relevant, proactive, and transparent, Jublia AI aims to make it easier for attendees to discover people, companies, products, and other opportunities that align with their interests and goals.
The enhanced recommendation experience does this by considering more context when identifying relevant opportunities, proactively preparing recommendations for attendees to explore, and providing clearer context behind each recommendation. This gives attendees more information to assess what is relevant and decide what to explore next.
“The value of recommendations isn’t simply in showing people more options. It’s in helping them recognize which opportunities are relevant and giving them the context to make their own decisions,” said Kuan Yan Tan, CEO of Jublia AI. “With this upgrade, we’re making discovery more relevant, proactive, and easier to understand, helping participants make the most of the opportunities available to them.”
The Recommendation Engine upgrade reflects Jublia AI’s continued focus on improving how people discover and engage with relevant opportunities throughout the event experience.
About Jublia AI
Jublia AI is an event engagement intelligence platform built to help events understand context, adapt in real time, and respond when it matters most. Trusted by leading organizers worldwide, Jublia AI powers intelligent engagement across conferences, exhibitions, and large-scale events.
The upgrade is designed to help attendees navigate the many opportunities available at an event and focus their time on what is most relevant to them. By making recommendations more relevant, proactive, and transparent, Jublia AI aims to make it easier for attendees to discover people, companies, products, and other opportunities that align with their interests and goals.
The enhanced recommendation experience does this by considering more context when identifying relevant opportunities, proactively preparing recommendations for attendees to explore, and providing clearer context behind each recommendation. This gives attendees more information to assess what is relevant and decide what to explore next.
“The value of recommendations isn’t simply in showing people more options. It’s in helping them recognize which opportunities are relevant and giving them the context to make their own decisions,” said Kuan Yan Tan, CEO of Jublia AI. “With this upgrade, we’re making discovery more relevant, proactive, and easier to understand, helping participants make the most of the opportunities available to them.”
The Recommendation Engine upgrade reflects Jublia AI’s continued focus on improving how people discover and engage with relevant opportunities throughout the event experience.
About Jublia AI
Jublia AI is an event engagement intelligence platform built to help events understand context, adapt in real time, and respond when it matters most. Trusted by leading organizers worldwide, Jublia AI powers intelligent engagement across conferences, exhibitions, and large-scale events.
Contact
Jublia AIContact
Indah Ariviani
+6282231942277
https://www.jublia.com/
Indah Ariviani
+6282231942277
https://www.jublia.com/
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