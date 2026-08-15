DASH Carolina Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
National recognition follows a milestone year in which DASH Carolina closed more than $1 billion in residential real estate sales
Raleigh, NC, August 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DASH Carolina has been ranked No. 3,580 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
The Inc. 5000 is considered one of the nation’s most prestigious honors for independent and entrepreneurial businesses. The annual list recognizes companies that have achieved significant revenue growth while creating jobs, driving innovation and helping shape the future of the American economy. Previous honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.
The national recognition comes during a milestone period for DASH Carolina. In the past 12 months, the independent real estate brokerage closed more than $1 billion in residential real estate sales while continuing its expansion across North Carolina and South Carolina.
“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 is a powerful milestone for DASH Carolina, but this recognition belongs to every agent and team member who has helped build this company,” said Cameron Proctor, President of DASH Carolina. “DASH was created to challenge what a real estate brokerage could be for its agents, clients and communities. Closing more than $1 billion in real estate sales over the past year shows what is possible when extraordinary people share a clear vision and refuse to settle for the way things have always been done.”
DASH Carolina has grown from a bold vision into a multi-market real estate company serving communities across the Carolinas. Its continued expansion has been fueled by a people-first culture, innovative agent support, industry-leading training and a commitment to creating A Better Way to Real Estate.
The 2026 Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. Representing industries ranging from artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, this year’s honorees demonstrate the continued impact of entrepreneurial ambition on the U.S. economy.
Among the 5,000 companies recognized, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%. Collectively, the honorees added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”
The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and a searchable database organized by industry and location, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Inc. will celebrate this year’s honorees during the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14 through 16 in Dallas, Texas. The top 500 companies will also be featured in the fall issue of Inc. magazine.
Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must also have been U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent as of December 31, 2025.
The minimum qualifying revenue was $100,000 for 2022 and $2 million for 2025. Since the qualification period ended, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
The Inc. 5000 is considered one of the nation’s most prestigious honors for independent and entrepreneurial businesses. The annual list recognizes companies that have achieved significant revenue growth while creating jobs, driving innovation and helping shape the future of the American economy. Previous honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.
The national recognition comes during a milestone period for DASH Carolina. In the past 12 months, the independent real estate brokerage closed more than $1 billion in residential real estate sales while continuing its expansion across North Carolina and South Carolina.
“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 is a powerful milestone for DASH Carolina, but this recognition belongs to every agent and team member who has helped build this company,” said Cameron Proctor, President of DASH Carolina. “DASH was created to challenge what a real estate brokerage could be for its agents, clients and communities. Closing more than $1 billion in real estate sales over the past year shows what is possible when extraordinary people share a clear vision and refuse to settle for the way things have always been done.”
DASH Carolina has grown from a bold vision into a multi-market real estate company serving communities across the Carolinas. Its continued expansion has been fueled by a people-first culture, innovative agent support, industry-leading training and a commitment to creating A Better Way to Real Estate.
The 2026 Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. Representing industries ranging from artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, this year’s honorees demonstrate the continued impact of entrepreneurial ambition on the U.S. economy.
Among the 5,000 companies recognized, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%. Collectively, the honorees added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”
The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and a searchable database organized by industry and location, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Inc. will celebrate this year’s honorees during the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14 through 16 in Dallas, Texas. The top 500 companies will also be featured in the fall issue of Inc. magazine.
Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must also have been U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent as of December 31, 2025.
The minimum qualifying revenue was $100,000 for 2022 and $2 million for 2025. Since the qualification period ended, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
Contact
DASH CarolinaContact
Renee Mangum
919-345-5089
www.DASHCarolina.com
Renee Mangum
919-345-5089
www.DASHCarolina.com
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