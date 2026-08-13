GigTel Recognized as Top VoIP Solutions Provider of 2026
GigTel was named Top VoIP Solutions Provider for 2026 by Network Infrastructure Magazine on August 12, 2026. The honor followed evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives and industry thought leaders, recognizing the company's stellar reputation and trust among customers and peers.
Cloverdale, IN, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GigTel, a leading provider of unified communications solutions, has been named Top VoIP Solutions Provider 2026 by Network Infrastructure Magazine. The recognition follows an exhaustive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and editorial board members.
The award acknowledges GigTel's stellar reputation and trust among customers and industry peers, built through consistent delivery of reliable communication platforms and dedicated customer success support.
"Our goal isn't simply to provide a phone system. It's to ensure customers feel confident every step of the way, from the first conversation through implementation and beyond," said Thomas Forajter, Senior Vice President at GigTel.
GigTel serves a diverse customer base spanning service providers, small businesses, schools, municipalities, campuses, enterprises, and residential users. The company's UCaaS and CCaaS offerings include softphones, web phones, mobile applications, conferencing, screen-sharing, auto-attendant, contact center functionality, presence management, and chat. The platform integrates with popular tools such as Microsoft Teams and CRM systems.
For organizations that depend on reliable communication, the difference GigTel makes is felt in everyday operations. "Since using GigTel, our call efficiency has increased. The customer support and technical support are outstanding. We have nurses in the field, and GigTel allows us to communicate with them through the smartphone app easily and quickly," said Beau Baird, CFO at Indiana Homecare Plus Inc.
A key differentiator for GigTel is its consultative approach to communication modernization. The company works closely with both technical and non-technical stakeholders to navigate concerns around number portability, user adoption, infrastructure requirements, and migration planning. Sales engineers engage early to understand business objectives, dedicated project managers coordinate implementation, and training plans are tailored to individual use cases.
About GigTel
GigTel provides UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to service providers and businesses of all sizes. The company helps organizations modernize communications infrastructure while maintaining existing investments where possible through flexible options including SIP trunking and bring-your-own-device support. Learn more at www.gigtel.com.
The award acknowledges GigTel's stellar reputation and trust among customers and industry peers, built through consistent delivery of reliable communication platforms and dedicated customer success support.
"Our goal isn't simply to provide a phone system. It's to ensure customers feel confident every step of the way, from the first conversation through implementation and beyond," said Thomas Forajter, Senior Vice President at GigTel.
GigTel serves a diverse customer base spanning service providers, small businesses, schools, municipalities, campuses, enterprises, and residential users. The company's UCaaS and CCaaS offerings include softphones, web phones, mobile applications, conferencing, screen-sharing, auto-attendant, contact center functionality, presence management, and chat. The platform integrates with popular tools such as Microsoft Teams and CRM systems.
For organizations that depend on reliable communication, the difference GigTel makes is felt in everyday operations. "Since using GigTel, our call efficiency has increased. The customer support and technical support are outstanding. We have nurses in the field, and GigTel allows us to communicate with them through the smartphone app easily and quickly," said Beau Baird, CFO at Indiana Homecare Plus Inc.
A key differentiator for GigTel is its consultative approach to communication modernization. The company works closely with both technical and non-technical stakeholders to navigate concerns around number portability, user adoption, infrastructure requirements, and migration planning. Sales engineers engage early to understand business objectives, dedicated project managers coordinate implementation, and training plans are tailored to individual use cases.
About GigTel
GigTel provides UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to service providers and businesses of all sizes. The company helps organizations modernize communications infrastructure while maintaining existing investments where possible through flexible options including SIP trunking and bring-your-own-device support. Learn more at www.gigtel.com.
Contact
GigTelContact
Mike Harian - Senior Vice President of Marketing
800-922-6677
www.gigtel.com
Mike Harian - Senior Vice President of Marketing
800-922-6677
www.gigtel.com
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