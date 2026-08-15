Future Electronics Highlights E-Switch R1966 Illuminated Power Rocker Switch
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the R1966 Illuminated Power Rocker Switch from E-Switch, a versatile and reliable switching solution designed for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and electronic applications.
Quebec, Canada, August 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the R1966 Illuminated Power Rocker Switch from E-Switch, a versatile and reliable switching solution designed for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and electronic applications.
The E-Switch R1966 series combines dependable power switching capabilities with integrated illumination, providing clear visual status indication and enhanced usability in environments where operator visibility is important. Its robust design and intuitive rocker operation make it well suited for equipment requiring durable and user-friendly control interfaces.
Available in multiple actuator and illumination configurations, the R1966 rocker switch offers design flexibility for engineers developing systems across industries such as industrial equipment, power management, appliances, and electronic devices. The illuminated function helps improve user interaction, while the switch's reliable construction supports long-term performance in demanding operating conditions.
As part of its commitment to supporting innovation, Future Electronics provides customers with access to high-quality components from leading manufacturers such as E-Switch, backed by technical expertise and global supply chain capabilities.
With its combination of reliability, visibility, and flexible configuration options, the E-Switch R1966 Illuminated Power Rocker Switch is an excellent choice for designers seeking dependable switching solutions that enhance both functionality and user experience.
Engineers and product developers looking to incorporate advanced switching technology into their next design are encouraged to explore the E-Switch R1966 series and its application possibilities.
To learn more about the E-Switch R1966 Illuminated Power Rocker Switch, visit the dedicated campaign page.
About Future Electronics:
Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.
A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.
For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
The E-Switch R1966 series combines dependable power switching capabilities with integrated illumination, providing clear visual status indication and enhanced usability in environments where operator visibility is important. Its robust design and intuitive rocker operation make it well suited for equipment requiring durable and user-friendly control interfaces.
Available in multiple actuator and illumination configurations, the R1966 rocker switch offers design flexibility for engineers developing systems across industries such as industrial equipment, power management, appliances, and electronic devices. The illuminated function helps improve user interaction, while the switch's reliable construction supports long-term performance in demanding operating conditions.
As part of its commitment to supporting innovation, Future Electronics provides customers with access to high-quality components from leading manufacturers such as E-Switch, backed by technical expertise and global supply chain capabilities.
With its combination of reliability, visibility, and flexible configuration options, the E-Switch R1966 Illuminated Power Rocker Switch is an excellent choice for designers seeking dependable switching solutions that enhance both functionality and user experience.
Engineers and product developers looking to incorporate advanced switching technology into their next design are encouraged to explore the E-Switch R1966 series and its application possibilities.
To learn more about the E-Switch R1966 Illuminated Power Rocker Switch, visit the dedicated campaign page.
About Future Electronics:
Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.
A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.
For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard
Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard
Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada
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