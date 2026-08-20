Recent Release, "The Rawest Manipulator - Broken Silence To 9-11," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Kirell Bettis-Taylor, Challenges Readers to Confront Truths
San Fernando, CA, August 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kirell F. Bettis-Taylor, known as "Doc" or "Dr. Sadeeq," has spent more than two decades incarcerated in California since July 13, 1999. Now, from behind prison walls, he breaks his silence with a gripping account that exposes what he believes are unanswered questions surrounding his trial, the representation of Islam in America, and the events of September 11, 2001. The narrative centers on an extraordinary claim: that while held in Los Angeles County Jail during his trial, he attempted to alert court officers through handwritten communications about what he believed was an impending terrorist attack perpetrated by individuals he described as fake "so-called Muslims."
The author's decades of incarceration have not diminished his determination to be heard. His relentless pursuit of truth from within the prison system has driven him to document his experiences and challenge the narratives that have defined his story. Bettis-Taylor maintains that on September 7, 2001—mere days before the tragedy—he warned jurors that the United States would soon face attack. After the attacks occurred, he asserts he was denied the opportunity to question jurors about potential bias connected to his Muslim identity and the trauma that followed 9/11. This claim forms the emotional and intellectual core of his testimony.
In "The Rawest Manipulator - Broken Silence To 9-11," Dr. Sadeeq brings his account into the public consciousness, raising urgent questions about prejudice, institutional silence, and the consequences of dismissing a voice claiming foreknowledge of catastrophic events. Readers will encounter a narrative that demands reconsideration of power structures within the justice system, the treatment of Muslim Americans during a turbulent historical moment, and what transpires when inconvenient truths are suppressed. The stakes are profound: examining how belief, bias, and silence intersect in the machinery of American law.
"My story is not about vindication," said the author. "It is about breaking the chains of silence and asking the difficult questions that institutions preferred to leave buried. I want readers to understand that justice delayed is justice denied, and sometimes the truth emerges from the most unexpected places."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, this candid work offers readers an unflinching examination of institutional failure and resilience. This account illuminates the human cost of silenced testimony and the enduring power of one man's refusal to be forgotten.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Rawest Manipulator - Broken Silence To 9-11" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author's decades of incarceration have not diminished his determination to be heard. His relentless pursuit of truth from within the prison system has driven him to document his experiences and challenge the narratives that have defined his story. Bettis-Taylor maintains that on September 7, 2001—mere days before the tragedy—he warned jurors that the United States would soon face attack. After the attacks occurred, he asserts he was denied the opportunity to question jurors about potential bias connected to his Muslim identity and the trauma that followed 9/11. This claim forms the emotional and intellectual core of his testimony.
In "The Rawest Manipulator - Broken Silence To 9-11," Dr. Sadeeq brings his account into the public consciousness, raising urgent questions about prejudice, institutional silence, and the consequences of dismissing a voice claiming foreknowledge of catastrophic events. Readers will encounter a narrative that demands reconsideration of power structures within the justice system, the treatment of Muslim Americans during a turbulent historical moment, and what transpires when inconvenient truths are suppressed. The stakes are profound: examining how belief, bias, and silence intersect in the machinery of American law.
"My story is not about vindication," said the author. "It is about breaking the chains of silence and asking the difficult questions that institutions preferred to leave buried. I want readers to understand that justice delayed is justice denied, and sometimes the truth emerges from the most unexpected places."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, this candid work offers readers an unflinching examination of institutional failure and resilience. This account illuminates the human cost of silenced testimony and the enduring power of one man's refusal to be forgotten.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Rawest Manipulator - Broken Silence To 9-11" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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