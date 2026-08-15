The Gorden Group Facilitates Top-Dollar Sale of J&J Mini Storage in Fallon, NV
A local self-storage investor has acquired J&J Mini Storage in Fallon, Nevada, expanding their portfolio through a transaction led by Darsh Desai, Commercial Advisor and Jeff Gorden, CCIM and President at The Gorden Group.
Fallon, NV, August 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A local self-storage investor has acquired J&J Mini Storage in Fallon, Nevada, expanding their portfolio through a transaction led by Darsh Desai, Commercial Advisor and Jeff Gorden, CCIM and President at The Gorden Group. The sale achieved top-dollar pricing for seller Steven M., with The Gorden Group quickly identifying a qualified buyer and guiding the transaction through an efficient closing.
J&J Mini Storage presented an attractive value-add opportunity in a market supported by military, agricultural, energy, and service-based economic drivers. At the time of marketing, the owner-managed facility was approximately 76% occupied, giving the incoming buyer opportunities to create additional value through lease-up, improved operations, revenue management, and light capital expenditures.
For the seller, timing and execution were key. The Gorden Group’s targeted outreach connected the property with a local buyer looking to grow an existing self-storage portfolio, creating an opportunity for the seller to capitalize on strong pricing while completing the sale faster than initially anticipated.
“Darsh and The Gorden Group met all of my expectations and found a buyer faster than I expected,” said seller Steven M. “Everything went the way it was supposed to, and the entire transaction was very smooth and professional. They explained everything, were very thorough, and made the process a pleasurable experience. They’re a very professional group to work with, and it was a great experience from start to finish.”
Transaction Highlights
- Top-Dollar Sale: The transaction delivered strong pricing and a successful outcome for the seller.
- Local Buyer Expansion: The property was acquired by a local investor growing their self-storage portfolio.
- Quick Buyer Identification: Targeted outreach helped connect the seller with a qualified buyer faster than expected.
- Value-Add Opportunity: Approximately 76% occupancy provides the buyer with potential upside through lease-up and operational improvements.
- Efficient Execution: Clear communication and thorough transaction management supported a smooth transition from agreement to closing.
“This transaction came down to understanding what each side wanted and creating the right match,” said Darsh Desai, Commercial Advisor at The Gorden Group. “Steven wanted a strong result without sacrificing speed or certainty, while the buyer saw an opportunity to add another self-storage asset to their local portfolio. We were able to bring those objectives together and execute a smooth transaction that worked well for both parties.”
Jeff Gorden, CCIM and Darsh Desai are the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Jeff can be reached at 480-331-8880 and Darsh can be reached at 701-405-3665.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
J&J Mini Storage presented an attractive value-add opportunity in a market supported by military, agricultural, energy, and service-based economic drivers. At the time of marketing, the owner-managed facility was approximately 76% occupied, giving the incoming buyer opportunities to create additional value through lease-up, improved operations, revenue management, and light capital expenditures.
For the seller, timing and execution were key. The Gorden Group’s targeted outreach connected the property with a local buyer looking to grow an existing self-storage portfolio, creating an opportunity for the seller to capitalize on strong pricing while completing the sale faster than initially anticipated.
“Darsh and The Gorden Group met all of my expectations and found a buyer faster than I expected,” said seller Steven M. “Everything went the way it was supposed to, and the entire transaction was very smooth and professional. They explained everything, were very thorough, and made the process a pleasurable experience. They’re a very professional group to work with, and it was a great experience from start to finish.”
Transaction Highlights
- Top-Dollar Sale: The transaction delivered strong pricing and a successful outcome for the seller.
- Local Buyer Expansion: The property was acquired by a local investor growing their self-storage portfolio.
- Quick Buyer Identification: Targeted outreach helped connect the seller with a qualified buyer faster than expected.
- Value-Add Opportunity: Approximately 76% occupancy provides the buyer with potential upside through lease-up and operational improvements.
- Efficient Execution: Clear communication and thorough transaction management supported a smooth transition from agreement to closing.
“This transaction came down to understanding what each side wanted and creating the right match,” said Darsh Desai, Commercial Advisor at The Gorden Group. “Steven wanted a strong result without sacrificing speed or certainty, while the buyer saw an opportunity to add another self-storage asset to their local portfolio. We were able to bring those objectives together and execute a smooth transaction that worked well for both parties.”
Jeff Gorden, CCIM and Darsh Desai are the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Jeff can be reached at 480-331-8880 and Darsh can be reached at 701-405-3665.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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