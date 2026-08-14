Memorial Plastic Surgery’s Dr. Patrick Hsu, Among America’s Best Plastic Surgeons in 2026
Memorial Plastic Surgery is proud to announce that Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD, FACS, has been recognized among Newsweek’s America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 in three categories: Tummy Tuck, Liposuction, and Breast Augmentation.
Houston, TX, August 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Memorial Plastic Surgery is proud to announce that Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD, FACS, has once again been recognized among America’s Best Plastic Surgeons by Newsweek. He has earned distinction in three core procedures: Tummy Tuck, Liposuction, and Breast Augmentation.
This prestigious national recognition is based on peer recommendations and industry evaluations, underscoring Dr. Hsu’s longstanding reputation for surgical excellence, personalized patient care, and natural-looking aesthetic results.
“While professional recognition is meaningful, I believe the most important part of plastic surgery is creating a personalized experience where every patient feels informed, comfortable, and confident in their decisions,” said Dr. Patrick Hsu.
Recognized for Excellence in Body and Breast Surgery
Dr. Hsu specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery and is known for developing treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy, lifestyle, and aesthetic goals.
Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty)
Dr. Hsu’s tummy tuck procedures are designed to address excess abdominal skin, localized fat, and weakened abdominal muscles, helping patients achieve a smoother, firmer, and more defined abdominal contour.
Liposuction
Through advanced liposuction techniques, Dr. Hsu targets stubborn fat deposits in areas such as the abdomen, waist, back, thighs, and arms to enhance overall body proportions and contour.
Breast Augmentation
Dr. Hsu works closely with each breast augmentation patient to select an approach that complements their individual goals and anatomy, with an emphasis on balanced, natural-looking results.
A National Honor Reflecting Patient-Centered Care
Being named among Newsweek’s America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 reflects Dr. Hsu’s technical expertise and his dedication to delivering compassionate, patient-focused care throughout every stage of the surgical journey.
“At Memorial Plastic Surgery, our mission has always been to provide exceptional surgical care while helping patients feel supported and empowered,” Dr. Hsu added. “This recognition is a meaningful reflection of the trust our patients place in us.”
Memorial Plastic Surgery remains committed to advancing the highest standards in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery through innovation, education, and individualized care.
Patients considering tummy tuck, liposuction, or breast augmentation in Houston are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dr. Hsu to discuss their goals and explore personalized treatment options.
To learn more or to request a consultation, visit www.memorialplasticsurgery.com.
About Dr. Patrick Hsu
Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Memorial Plastic Surgery in Houston, Texas. He specializes in cosmetic plastic surgery with a focus on body contouring, breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, and advanced surgical techniques designed to achieve natural-looking outcomes.
About Memorial Plastic Surgery
Memorial Plastic Surgery is a premier plastic surgery practice in Houston, Texas, dedicated to providing advanced cosmetic and reconstructive surgical care in a compassionate, patient-centered environment. Led by a team of board-certified plastic surgeons, the practice offers a comprehensive range of procedures including breast surgery, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and reconstructive surgery.
This prestigious national recognition is based on peer recommendations and industry evaluations, underscoring Dr. Hsu’s longstanding reputation for surgical excellence, personalized patient care, and natural-looking aesthetic results.
“While professional recognition is meaningful, I believe the most important part of plastic surgery is creating a personalized experience where every patient feels informed, comfortable, and confident in their decisions,” said Dr. Patrick Hsu.
Recognized for Excellence in Body and Breast Surgery
Dr. Hsu specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery and is known for developing treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy, lifestyle, and aesthetic goals.
Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty)
Dr. Hsu’s tummy tuck procedures are designed to address excess abdominal skin, localized fat, and weakened abdominal muscles, helping patients achieve a smoother, firmer, and more defined abdominal contour.
Liposuction
Through advanced liposuction techniques, Dr. Hsu targets stubborn fat deposits in areas such as the abdomen, waist, back, thighs, and arms to enhance overall body proportions and contour.
Breast Augmentation
Dr. Hsu works closely with each breast augmentation patient to select an approach that complements their individual goals and anatomy, with an emphasis on balanced, natural-looking results.
A National Honor Reflecting Patient-Centered Care
Being named among Newsweek’s America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 reflects Dr. Hsu’s technical expertise and his dedication to delivering compassionate, patient-focused care throughout every stage of the surgical journey.
“At Memorial Plastic Surgery, our mission has always been to provide exceptional surgical care while helping patients feel supported and empowered,” Dr. Hsu added. “This recognition is a meaningful reflection of the trust our patients place in us.”
Memorial Plastic Surgery remains committed to advancing the highest standards in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery through innovation, education, and individualized care.
Patients considering tummy tuck, liposuction, or breast augmentation in Houston are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dr. Hsu to discuss their goals and explore personalized treatment options.
To learn more or to request a consultation, visit www.memorialplasticsurgery.com.
About Dr. Patrick Hsu
Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Memorial Plastic Surgery in Houston, Texas. He specializes in cosmetic plastic surgery with a focus on body contouring, breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, and advanced surgical techniques designed to achieve natural-looking outcomes.
About Memorial Plastic Surgery
Memorial Plastic Surgery is a premier plastic surgery practice in Houston, Texas, dedicated to providing advanced cosmetic and reconstructive surgical care in a compassionate, patient-centered environment. Led by a team of board-certified plastic surgeons, the practice offers a comprehensive range of procedures including breast surgery, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and reconstructive surgery.
Contact
Memorial Plastic SurgeryContact
Patrick Hsu
(713) 633-4411
https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com
Patrick Hsu
(713) 633-4411
https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com
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