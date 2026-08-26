Pennington Biomedical's Dr. Steven Heymsfield Co-Authors Editorial Highlighting the Unanticipated Benefits of GLP-1 Medications
Dr. Steven Heymsfield and Dr. Adam Gilden’s Obesity journal editorial highlights emerging benefits and questions surrounding this rapidly expanding class of medications
Baton Rouge, LA, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual agonists have transformed the treatment of obesity and other metabolic diseases, and a new editorial co-authored by Dr. Steven Heymsfield of LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Dr. Adam Gilden of the University of Colorado examines what scientists are learning as these medications reach millions of people.
The editorial, “Unanticipated Effects of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Net Positive,” was published in the journal Obesity and highlights additional benefits that were not fully anticipated when the drugs were initially developed.
“Most of the unanticipated side effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists have been positive,” the authors wrote.
The researchers highlight evidence suggesting GLP-1 medications may reduce inflammation and lower the risk of certain cardiovascular and musculoskeletal conditions. Emerging studies also suggest the medications may reduce alcohol consumption and the risk of certain substance use disorders, although additional clinical trials are needed to confirm these effects.
At the same time, questions remain about the medications’ effects on lean body mass and nutritional health. Weight loss associated with GLP-1 medications can include reductions in lean mass, including muscle, making it important to understand how to preserve muscle through exercise and appropriate nutrition. Reduced appetite may also increase the risk of micronutrient deficiencies in some patients.
“GLP-1 receptor agonists have already transformed the practice of medicine in the United States, and this change will continue as more medications come onto the market,” the authors wrote.
The researchers identify three key priorities for future GLP-1 research:
· Understanding the mechanisms behind potential reductions in inflammation,
· Conducting randomized trials to better understand changes in lean body mass and ways to preserve muscle,
· Conducting larger randomized trials to determine whether these medications can reduce alcohol use disorders.
Despite the remaining questions, the authors conclude that the evidence available to date supports a favorable overall risk-benefit profile for GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual agonists.
The editorial, “Unanticipated Effects of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Net Positive,” was published in the journal Obesity and highlights additional benefits that were not fully anticipated when the drugs were initially developed.
“Most of the unanticipated side effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists have been positive,” the authors wrote.
The researchers highlight evidence suggesting GLP-1 medications may reduce inflammation and lower the risk of certain cardiovascular and musculoskeletal conditions. Emerging studies also suggest the medications may reduce alcohol consumption and the risk of certain substance use disorders, although additional clinical trials are needed to confirm these effects.
At the same time, questions remain about the medications’ effects on lean body mass and nutritional health. Weight loss associated with GLP-1 medications can include reductions in lean mass, including muscle, making it important to understand how to preserve muscle through exercise and appropriate nutrition. Reduced appetite may also increase the risk of micronutrient deficiencies in some patients.
“GLP-1 receptor agonists have already transformed the practice of medicine in the United States, and this change will continue as more medications come onto the market,” the authors wrote.
The researchers identify three key priorities for future GLP-1 research:
· Understanding the mechanisms behind potential reductions in inflammation,
· Conducting randomized trials to better understand changes in lean body mass and ways to preserve muscle,
· Conducting larger randomized trials to determine whether these medications can reduce alcohol use disorders.
Despite the remaining questions, the authors conclude that the evidence available to date supports a favorable overall risk-benefit profile for GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual agonists.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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