WebSmitherz Launches Sub-0.8s High-Velocity SEO & Web Engineering Platform for US Roofing Contractors

WebSmitherz has launched an architectural web development and technical search engine optimization framework tailored for roofing and home service contractors across Texas and the US. The platform combines sub-0.8-second mobile Core Web Vitals, multi-county storm damage silos, and 2-step estimate calculators to outconvert traditional legacy CMS websites by up to 185%.