Fly IT Solution Launches White-Label Repair Workshop Management Software for Repair Businesses
Fly IT Solution has released a white-label Repair Workshop Management Software that combines ERP and CRM tools to help repair shops manage orders, inventory, quotations, invoicing, and quality control from a single platform under their own brand.
St. Louis Park, MN, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fly IT Solution has announced the launch of its white-label Repair Workshop Management Software, an all-in-one platform that brings ERP and CRM capabilities together to help repair businesses manage their operations end to end.
The software is designed for repair shops that struggle to coordinate work across intake, the workshop floor, and customer communication using separate tools or manual processes. It consolidates order tracking, inventory management, quotations, invoicing, and quality control into a single system, giving owners a real-time view of every job in progress.
Each order can be tracked with QR codes from intake through delivery, while a mobile-first interface lets technicians update job status directly from the workshop floor. The platform's quality-control workflow requires repair documentation photos before a job is marked complete, and invoices are generated automatically from finished repairs. Additional features include quotation management with customer approval, inventory and material logging with stock-level tracking, SLA alerts with automatic work routing, and role-based access control for owners, technicians, quality checkers, and customers.
Unlike subscription-based tools, the product is offered as a white-label deployment. Each shop's own logo, colors, and domain are applied across the interface, job cards, and invoice PDFs, so the software runs entirely under the client's brand. The company positions this as a way for repair businesses to own their platform outright, with no vendor lock-in.
"Most repair shops are running their business across a patchwork of spreadsheets, messaging apps, and paper job cards," said a spokesperson for Fly IT Solution. "We built this platform so a shop can manage the entire repair lifecycle in one place and put their own brand on it instead of ours."
The Repair Workshop Management Software is available as a one-time deployment priced at $4,999, which includes server setup, deployment, and three months of maintenance.
More information is available at https://flyitsolution.com/white-label/repair-workshop-management-software
About Fly IT Solution
Fly IT Solution builds white-label business software for service-based companies, with a focus on ERP and CRM platforms that clients can deploy under their own brand. Its Repair Workshop Management Software is designed specifically for repair shops seeking to streamline operations from intake to delivery.
Media Contact
Fly IT Solution
Ankush Tarika
Info@flyitsolution.com
9876613997
https://flyitsolution.com
The software is designed for repair shops that struggle to coordinate work across intake, the workshop floor, and customer communication using separate tools or manual processes. It consolidates order tracking, inventory management, quotations, invoicing, and quality control into a single system, giving owners a real-time view of every job in progress.
Each order can be tracked with QR codes from intake through delivery, while a mobile-first interface lets technicians update job status directly from the workshop floor. The platform's quality-control workflow requires repair documentation photos before a job is marked complete, and invoices are generated automatically from finished repairs. Additional features include quotation management with customer approval, inventory and material logging with stock-level tracking, SLA alerts with automatic work routing, and role-based access control for owners, technicians, quality checkers, and customers.
Unlike subscription-based tools, the product is offered as a white-label deployment. Each shop's own logo, colors, and domain are applied across the interface, job cards, and invoice PDFs, so the software runs entirely under the client's brand. The company positions this as a way for repair businesses to own their platform outright, with no vendor lock-in.
"Most repair shops are running their business across a patchwork of spreadsheets, messaging apps, and paper job cards," said a spokesperson for Fly IT Solution. "We built this platform so a shop can manage the entire repair lifecycle in one place and put their own brand on it instead of ours."
The Repair Workshop Management Software is available as a one-time deployment priced at $4,999, which includes server setup, deployment, and three months of maintenance.
More information is available at https://flyitsolution.com/white-label/repair-workshop-management-software
About Fly IT Solution
Fly IT Solution builds white-label business software for service-based companies, with a focus on ERP and CRM platforms that clients can deploy under their own brand. Its Repair Workshop Management Software is designed specifically for repair shops seeking to streamline operations from intake to delivery.
Media Contact
Fly IT Solution
Ankush Tarika
Info@flyitsolution.com
9876613997
https://flyitsolution.com
Contact
Fly It SolutionContact
Ankush Tarika
987-661-3997
https://flyitsolution.com/
Ankush Tarika
987-661-3997
https://flyitsolution.com/
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