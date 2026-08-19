Loveforce International Asks About "How We’re Supposed to Feel" and the Reply is "Thank God It’s Friday Night"
Santa Clarita, CA, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 21, Loveforce International will close out its Loveforce Summer by releasing two new digital music singles. One of the singles is by Billy Ray Charles, and the other is by Walter Dolfini.
Billy Ray Charles – “Thank God It’s Friday”
The new digital music single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Thank God It’s Friday.”
It is a smooth, soulful homage to the joy of being unleashed from a week of hard work. It is also a homage to the liberation of any night where you don’t have to get up early and go to work the next day.
Walter Dolfini – “How We’re Supposed to Feel”
Walter Dolfini’s “How We’re Supposed to Feel” is an Indie EDM/Dance digital music single. It uses Dance and Trance-type beats and instrumentation to create an ambiance for dancing. The lyrics are purposely unintelligible; in a club or a rave, people usually can’t hear what anyone is saying anyway. The exception is the phrase “How We’re Supposed to Feel.” This single phrase tells listeners and dancers the song’s title.
“We are closing out our Loveforce Summer with two strong, danceable singles,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This may be the last week of partying for many students, and strong dance singles seem appropriate,” he continued.
Both digital singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, MediaNet, TouchTunes, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audiomack, Kuack, Pretzel, JioSaavn, and Yandex.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire @ (661) 523-4954.
Billy Ray Charles – “Thank God It’s Friday”
The new digital music single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Thank God It’s Friday.”
It is a smooth, soulful homage to the joy of being unleashed from a week of hard work. It is also a homage to the liberation of any night where you don’t have to get up early and go to work the next day.
Walter Dolfini – “How We’re Supposed to Feel”
Walter Dolfini’s “How We’re Supposed to Feel” is an Indie EDM/Dance digital music single. It uses Dance and Trance-type beats and instrumentation to create an ambiance for dancing. The lyrics are purposely unintelligible; in a club or a rave, people usually can’t hear what anyone is saying anyway. The exception is the phrase “How We’re Supposed to Feel.” This single phrase tells listeners and dancers the song’s title.
“We are closing out our Loveforce Summer with two strong, danceable singles,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This may be the last week of partying for many students, and strong dance singles seem appropriate,” he continued.
Both digital singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, MediaNet, TouchTunes, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audiomack, Kuack, Pretzel, JioSaavn, and Yandex.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire @ (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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