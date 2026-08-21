Recent Release, "For Such A Time As This," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Terry Ginn, Explores Faith & Courage in Ordinary People Called to Extraordinary Purpose
Arlington, TN, August 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Terry Ginn has completed a new book, "For Such A Time As This" that weaves together the timeless biblical narrative of Queen Esther with a contemporary thriller centered on Manny, a former CIA double agent rescued from torture by a Navy SEAL team. Transported to an aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf for recovery and protection, Manny finds himself in close contact with EJ O'Shea, a dedicated corpsman from the Ozark hills of Missouri. As Denny challenges EJ to explore the Bible her grandmother gave her—specifically the Old Testament account of Esther—the two uncover parallels between ancient Jewish persecution and a modern jihadist plot threatening Israel and major cities worldwide.
Drawing from his own life experiences, Ginn brings authenticity to every scene. Raised in the same Ozark region where EJ's character originates, he served aboard an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War, providing genuine insight into naval operations and military culture. His deep familiarity with Scripture, particularly the Book of Esther, which he considers the greatest "sting operation" in biblical history, infuses the narrative with spiritual depth and historical resonance. Over four years of dedicated writing, Ginn crafted a story that honors both the complexities of modern geopolitical threats and the timeless power of divine providence.
"For Such A Time As This" reveals how God orchestrates deliverance through unlikely vessels and seemingly coincidental encounters. As Denny and EJ navigate seas of international intrigue and personal healing, readers witness how the ancient story of Esther echoes across centuries, demonstrating that God's protection of His people remains constant. The novel explores themes of redemption, sacrifice, and the transformative power of faith, showing how two broken individuals discover that their meeting is no accident but rather divine appointment for a vital mission.
"I wanted to illustrate God's unwavering love for His people and show how Jesus's death and resurrection makes eternal life possible for all believers," said Ginn. "By connecting Esther's courage with contemporary challenges, I hoped to demonstrate that faith remains relevant and powerful in our modern world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Ginn's stirring work explores the intersection of ancient wisdom and present-day crisis. Readers will discover how ordinary lives become conduits for God's extraordinary plans.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "For Such A Time As This" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from his own life experiences, Ginn brings authenticity to every scene. Raised in the same Ozark region where EJ's character originates, he served aboard an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War, providing genuine insight into naval operations and military culture. His deep familiarity with Scripture, particularly the Book of Esther, which he considers the greatest "sting operation" in biblical history, infuses the narrative with spiritual depth and historical resonance. Over four years of dedicated writing, Ginn crafted a story that honors both the complexities of modern geopolitical threats and the timeless power of divine providence.
"For Such A Time As This" reveals how God orchestrates deliverance through unlikely vessels and seemingly coincidental encounters. As Denny and EJ navigate seas of international intrigue and personal healing, readers witness how the ancient story of Esther echoes across centuries, demonstrating that God's protection of His people remains constant. The novel explores themes of redemption, sacrifice, and the transformative power of faith, showing how two broken individuals discover that their meeting is no accident but rather divine appointment for a vital mission.
"I wanted to illustrate God's unwavering love for His people and show how Jesus's death and resurrection makes eternal life possible for all believers," said Ginn. "By connecting Esther's courage with contemporary challenges, I hoped to demonstrate that faith remains relevant and powerful in our modern world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Ginn's stirring work explores the intersection of ancient wisdom and present-day crisis. Readers will discover how ordinary lives become conduits for God's extraordinary plans.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "For Such A Time As This" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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