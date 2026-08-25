Recent Release, "Everyday Genius," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Brad Rhinehart, Explores How Ordinary Individuals Can Unlock Their Inherent Creative Potential
Idaho Falls, ID, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brad Rhinehart has completed a new book, "Everyday Genius: Principles of Creativity and Innovation for Life," that challenges the widespread assumption that creativity belongs only to the naturally gifted few. Drawing from the observation that most people underestimate their own creative capabilities, Rhinehart crafts a guide designed to help readers recognize and develop the creative work within themselves: the type of meaningful contribution that benefits both personal fulfillment and society at large. Through this illuminating exploration, he addresses the timeless concern voiced by Oliver Wendell Holmes about human potential left unexpressed.
Rhinehart's perpetual curiosity and lifelong engagement with fine and performing arts have shaped his perspective on creativity as an accessible pursuit for everyone. A graduate of Idaho State University and Salus University who has studied at Liberty University, he brings both intellectual rigor and practical wisdom to his work. His diverse background—encompassing professional expertise, dedicated craftsmanship as a woodworker, voracious reading habits, podcasting, and culinary skill—demonstrates the multifaceted nature of creative expression he explores throughout the book.
In "Everyday Genius," readers will encounter an enthralling journey across history's creative landscape, featuring insightful examples from art, literature, music, science, and industry that reveal how creativity originates and what impact it generates. Rhinehart demonstrates that by understanding your inherent creative capacity, you can discover better work-life balance, engage in restorative leisure pursuits, develop latent talents, and tackle problems in innovative ways. The stakes are personal: recognizing yourself as an everyday genius fundamentally transforms how you approach your potential and your place in the world.
"I wrote this book because I've witnessed firsthand how creative people enrich those around them," said Rhinehart. "My hope is that readers will see themselves reflected in these pages and understand that the music inside them is worth sharing."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Brad Rhinehart's thought-provoking work empowers readers to transcend self-imposed creative limitations. This transformative guide will reshape how you perceive your own capacity for meaningful contribution.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Everyday Genius" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Rhinehart's perpetual curiosity and lifelong engagement with fine and performing arts have shaped his perspective on creativity as an accessible pursuit for everyone. A graduate of Idaho State University and Salus University who has studied at Liberty University, he brings both intellectual rigor and practical wisdom to his work. His diverse background—encompassing professional expertise, dedicated craftsmanship as a woodworker, voracious reading habits, podcasting, and culinary skill—demonstrates the multifaceted nature of creative expression he explores throughout the book.
In "Everyday Genius," readers will encounter an enthralling journey across history's creative landscape, featuring insightful examples from art, literature, music, science, and industry that reveal how creativity originates and what impact it generates. Rhinehart demonstrates that by understanding your inherent creative capacity, you can discover better work-life balance, engage in restorative leisure pursuits, develop latent talents, and tackle problems in innovative ways. The stakes are personal: recognizing yourself as an everyday genius fundamentally transforms how you approach your potential and your place in the world.
"I wrote this book because I've witnessed firsthand how creative people enrich those around them," said Rhinehart. "My hope is that readers will see themselves reflected in these pages and understand that the music inside them is worth sharing."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Brad Rhinehart's thought-provoking work empowers readers to transcend self-imposed creative limitations. This transformative guide will reshape how you perceive your own capacity for meaningful contribution.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Everyday Genius" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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