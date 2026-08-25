Recent Release "Who The Health Are You?" from Hawes & Jenkins Author Amy Conrad, CHC, IEDS Offers an Innovative Framework for Understanding Wellness Foundations
Las Vegas, NV, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amy Conrad, CHC, IEDS has completed "Who The Health Are You?" an educational book designed to demystify the pillars of personal wellbeing. Drawing from her extensive background in health education and counseling, Conrad distills complex wellness principles into an accessible, practical guide that speaks directly to readers seeking clarity about their own health journeys. The book addresses a genuine gap in available resources, offering what many have long searched for but never found.
With credentials as a certified Integrative Nutritionist, Health Counselor, and Inclusive Eating Disorder Specialist, Amy brings both academic rigor and real-world experience to her work. Her path from entrepreneurship to the classroom was driven by a single realization: students and individuals desperately needed a comprehensive, contemporary resource that could actually resonate with them. This recognition became the catalyst for "Who The Health Are You?", born from her commitment to inspire genuine transformation.
"Who The Health Are You?" illuminates three fundamental categories—mind, body, and behavior—as the pillars upon which sustainable wellness is built. Through this bio-individual approach, readers will discover that wellbeing is not one-size-fits-all, but rather a personalized expression of care tailored to their unique needs. The stakes are personal: by understanding these "three brightest paths to radiate wellness," readers gain the tools to make informed decisions that honor their individual constitutions and aspirations.
"I created this book because I knew students and adults alike needed something honest, straightforward, and genuinely useful," said the author. "My hope is that readers feel empowered to take ownership of their health in whatever form that takes for them."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, this enlightening work equips readers with essential knowledge to navigate their wellness with intention and authenticity. This resource promises to transform how people think about their daily health practices and their relationship with self-care.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Who The Health Are You?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
With credentials as a certified Integrative Nutritionist, Health Counselor, and Inclusive Eating Disorder Specialist, Amy brings both academic rigor and real-world experience to her work. Her path from entrepreneurship to the classroom was driven by a single realization: students and individuals desperately needed a comprehensive, contemporary resource that could actually resonate with them. This recognition became the catalyst for "Who The Health Are You?", born from her commitment to inspire genuine transformation.
"Who The Health Are You?" illuminates three fundamental categories—mind, body, and behavior—as the pillars upon which sustainable wellness is built. Through this bio-individual approach, readers will discover that wellbeing is not one-size-fits-all, but rather a personalized expression of care tailored to their unique needs. The stakes are personal: by understanding these "three brightest paths to radiate wellness," readers gain the tools to make informed decisions that honor their individual constitutions and aspirations.
"I created this book because I knew students and adults alike needed something honest, straightforward, and genuinely useful," said the author. "My hope is that readers feel empowered to take ownership of their health in whatever form that takes for them."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, this enlightening work equips readers with essential knowledge to navigate their wellness with intention and authenticity. This resource promises to transform how people think about their daily health practices and their relationship with self-care.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Who The Health Are You?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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