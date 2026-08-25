Recent Release, "The Last City," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Chrislyn R. Herring, Weaves a Haunting Tale of Desperation, Sacrifice, and Survival's Moral Boundaries
Canyon Lake, TX, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chrislyn R. Herring has completed a new book, "The Last City: Age of Darkness," a sweeping dark fantasy that follows Elena's desperate escape from the Den: a sinister institution where bodies are traded as commodities. When a chance encounter with an open Door offers a fleeting promise of freedom, Elena and Bren seize the opportunity, only to find themselves captured and imprisoned in Hell's Keep. What unfolds is a labyrinth of impossible choices, where survival demands the ultimate price.
Drawing inspiration from literary masters like J.R.R. Tolkien and contemporary visionaries such as Sarah J. Maas, Herring brings her distinctive voice to the genre. With a degree in English Literature from Texas A&M University and roots in a small South Texas town, she has cultivated her craft through years of dedicated storytelling. Now based in Austin, Texas, Herring continues to draw creative energy from her surroundings, whether in bustling coffee shops or beneath open skies.
"The Last City" explores the profound tensions between love and duty, freedom and captivity, and the question of whether humanity can survive when sacrifice becomes the only currency. As Elena languishes in darkness, her sister Alasea embarks on her own harrowing journey guided by cryptic clues and a mysterious Book that promises to unlock the family's bloodstained legacy and the city's shadowed history. Readers will discover characters bound by unexpected alliances, moral dilemmas that defy simple answers, and a world teetering on the edge of revelation.
"I wanted to create a story where every character faces an impossible choice," said Herring, "where the lines between heroism and complicity blur, and where survival demands more than just strength—it demands sacrifice."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Chrislyn R. Herring's enthralling work transports readers into a richly imagined world of dark fantasy and emotional complexity. This is a story that lingers long after the final page, challenging readers to confront their own moral convictions.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Last City" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Drawing inspiration from literary masters like J.R.R. Tolkien and contemporary visionaries such as Sarah J. Maas, Herring brings her distinctive voice to the genre. With a degree in English Literature from Texas A&M University and roots in a small South Texas town, she has cultivated her craft through years of dedicated storytelling. Now based in Austin, Texas, Herring continues to draw creative energy from her surroundings, whether in bustling coffee shops or beneath open skies.
"The Last City" explores the profound tensions between love and duty, freedom and captivity, and the question of whether humanity can survive when sacrifice becomes the only currency. As Elena languishes in darkness, her sister Alasea embarks on her own harrowing journey guided by cryptic clues and a mysterious Book that promises to unlock the family's bloodstained legacy and the city's shadowed history. Readers will discover characters bound by unexpected alliances, moral dilemmas that defy simple answers, and a world teetering on the edge of revelation.
"I wanted to create a story where every character faces an impossible choice," said Herring, "where the lines between heroism and complicity blur, and where survival demands more than just strength—it demands sacrifice."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Chrislyn R. Herring's enthralling work transports readers into a richly imagined world of dark fantasy and emotional complexity. This is a story that lingers long after the final page, challenging readers to confront their own moral convictions.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Last City" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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