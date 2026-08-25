Recent Release, "What More Could They Do?" from Hawes & Jenkins Author Toni Harris, Explores Betrayal and Survival Through a Young Mother's Harrowing Journey
Boston, MA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Toni Harris has completed a new book, "What More Could They Do?"—a literary fiction love story interwoven with thriller elements that examines the devastating aftermath of deception. The narrative follows Audrey Phillips, a widowed mother whose world implodes when her fiancé's double life is exposed. Labeled "the other woman" by media and public alike, Audrey becomes the target of relentless threats, both online and in person. Desperate to protect herself and her young son Zack, she abandons her digital presence, assumes a new identity, and escapes to another state, hoping to leave the nightmare behind.
Harris spent decades balancing the demands of motherhood, household management, and a career as a network specialist before pursuing her lifelong dream of writing. Only in retirement did she finally carve out the quiet space needed to bring her stories to life: a testament to her unwavering determination. That same resolve fuels her debut novel, channeling years of lived experience into a narrative that resonates with authenticity and emotional depth.
"What More Could They Do?" delves into themes of trust, self-doubt, and the possibility of redemption in unexpected places. In a quiet town, Audrey begins to heal and even risks loving again—until her past catches up with her once more. Harris crafts a gripping exploration of how a single moment can unravel everything you thought you knew about yourself, forcing readers to confront uncomfortable questions about intuition, culpability, and resilience. The novel examines whether we can truly escape our circumstances or if we're destined to face the consequences of a past we never saw coming.
"Writing 'What More Could They Do?' allowed me to explore the intersection of personal strength and human vulnerability," said Harris. "Audrey's journey is one of survival, but more importantly, it's about learning to trust yourself again after that trust has been shattered."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Toni Harris's riveting work offers readers an unflinching examination of betrayal and the human capacity for resilience. This novel will captivate those who appreciate character-driven narratives that challenge assumptions and demand emotional investment.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "What More Could They Do?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Harris spent decades balancing the demands of motherhood, household management, and a career as a network specialist before pursuing her lifelong dream of writing. Only in retirement did she finally carve out the quiet space needed to bring her stories to life: a testament to her unwavering determination. That same resolve fuels her debut novel, channeling years of lived experience into a narrative that resonates with authenticity and emotional depth.
"What More Could They Do?" delves into themes of trust, self-doubt, and the possibility of redemption in unexpected places. In a quiet town, Audrey begins to heal and even risks loving again—until her past catches up with her once more. Harris crafts a gripping exploration of how a single moment can unravel everything you thought you knew about yourself, forcing readers to confront uncomfortable questions about intuition, culpability, and resilience. The novel examines whether we can truly escape our circumstances or if we're destined to face the consequences of a past we never saw coming.
"Writing 'What More Could They Do?' allowed me to explore the intersection of personal strength and human vulnerability," said Harris. "Audrey's journey is one of survival, but more importantly, it's about learning to trust yourself again after that trust has been shattered."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Toni Harris's riveting work offers readers an unflinching examination of betrayal and the human capacity for resilience. This novel will captivate those who appreciate character-driven narratives that challenge assumptions and demand emotional investment.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "What More Could They Do?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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