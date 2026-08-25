Recent Release, "Wrong Day," from Hawes & Jenkins Author John Butta, Explores How a Single Moment Can Reshape an Entire Existence
Sun City, AZ, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Butta has completed a new novel that opens with a deceptively simple premise: twenty-five-year-old Simon Brown arrives at what he believes is his uncle's funeral, only to realize mid-service that he is mourning the wrong man on the wrong day. This embarrassing mix-up becomes far more than a social mishap; it serves as the catalyst for a transformation that will redefine everything Simon thought he understood about his future and his place in the world.
Drawing on decades of personal observation and lived experience, Butta crafts a narrative that spans five remarkable decades in Simon's life, following him through ventures in wine production and property development, boxing rings and horse racing tracks, cattle stations and corridors of influence. His background, split between Australia and the United States, informs a worldly perspective that permeates the novel with authenticity and depth. The author's keen eye for human nature and ambition brings Simon's world vividly to life.
"Wrong Day" examines the eternal tension between destiny and design, asking readers to contemplate how much of life unfolds through careful intention and how much arrives through serendipity. Simon's journey becomes a window into the complexities of choice, consequence, and the unexpected grace that sometimes emerges from our mistakes. What readers will discover is a character-driven exploration of ambition, love, disappointment, and power—a sweeping meditation on how chance encounters can echo across a lifetime, reshaping who we become.
"Writing this novel challenged me to explore the profound ways that small moments can alter our entire trajectory," said Butta. "Simon's story is ultimately about embracing both the plans we make and the surprises life presents."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, John Butta's enthralling work offers readers a reflective journey through one man's extraordinary life. This novel will resonate with anyone who has wondered how different their life might have been with a single different choice.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Wrong Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Drawing on decades of personal observation and lived experience, Butta crafts a narrative that spans five remarkable decades in Simon's life, following him through ventures in wine production and property development, boxing rings and horse racing tracks, cattle stations and corridors of influence. His background, split between Australia and the United States, informs a worldly perspective that permeates the novel with authenticity and depth. The author's keen eye for human nature and ambition brings Simon's world vividly to life.
"Wrong Day" examines the eternal tension between destiny and design, asking readers to contemplate how much of life unfolds through careful intention and how much arrives through serendipity. Simon's journey becomes a window into the complexities of choice, consequence, and the unexpected grace that sometimes emerges from our mistakes. What readers will discover is a character-driven exploration of ambition, love, disappointment, and power—a sweeping meditation on how chance encounters can echo across a lifetime, reshaping who we become.
"Writing this novel challenged me to explore the profound ways that small moments can alter our entire trajectory," said Butta. "Simon's story is ultimately about embracing both the plans we make and the surprises life presents."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, John Butta's enthralling work offers readers a reflective journey through one man's extraordinary life. This novel will resonate with anyone who has wondered how different their life might have been with a single different choice.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Wrong Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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