Recent Release, "No Refunds A Comedic Look at My Retail Career," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Mark Parisen, Offers an Uproarious Behind-the-Scenes Look at Retail
Fords, NJ, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mark Parisen has completed a new book examining the unpredictable world of retail work through hilarious personal anecdotes spanning his 35-year career. "No Refunds A Comedic Look at My Retail Career" draws readers into the everyday chaos of customer service, where patience is tested, friendships are forged, and absurdity reigns supreme. The narrative weaves together colorful encounters with both customers and colleagues, revealing the unspoken truths that every retail worker intuitively knows.
Known affectionately as "The P" throughout the retail industry, Mark Parisen has spent decades honing his sharp observations while working grueling fifty to seventy-hour weeks across small independent shops and sprawling big-box stores in New Jersey and New York. His colleagues and friends recognize him as witty, direct, and dependable—the person everyone turns to when crisis strikes. These experiences have given him rare insight into retail psychology and human behavior that extends far beyond ringing up sales.
In "No Refunds A Comedic Look at My Retail Career," Parisen explores the layered human experience of surviving the retail gauntlet with honesty and humor. Beneath the frustrating moments of lying, backstabbing, and workplace drama lies genuine camaraderie, meaningful introspection, and unexpected personal growth. Readers will discover themselves in these relatable scenarios—whether they've worn a name tag or merely shopped as consumers—and gain practical wisdom disguised as entertainment.
"My goal was to capture the real, unfiltered truth of retail life in a way that makes people laugh while recognizing themselves in every page," said Parisen.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Mark Parisen's entertaining work offers readers both comic relief and genuine insight into an industry that shapes millions of lives. This book transforms workplace frustration into laughter and reflection.
Readers who wish to experience this hilarious work can purchase "No Refunds A Comedic Look at My Retail Career" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Known affectionately as "The P" throughout the retail industry, Mark Parisen has spent decades honing his sharp observations while working grueling fifty to seventy-hour weeks across small independent shops and sprawling big-box stores in New Jersey and New York. His colleagues and friends recognize him as witty, direct, and dependable—the person everyone turns to when crisis strikes. These experiences have given him rare insight into retail psychology and human behavior that extends far beyond ringing up sales.
In "No Refunds A Comedic Look at My Retail Career," Parisen explores the layered human experience of surviving the retail gauntlet with honesty and humor. Beneath the frustrating moments of lying, backstabbing, and workplace drama lies genuine camaraderie, meaningful introspection, and unexpected personal growth. Readers will discover themselves in these relatable scenarios—whether they've worn a name tag or merely shopped as consumers—and gain practical wisdom disguised as entertainment.
"My goal was to capture the real, unfiltered truth of retail life in a way that makes people laugh while recognizing themselves in every page," said Parisen.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Mark Parisen's entertaining work offers readers both comic relief and genuine insight into an industry that shapes millions of lives. This book transforms workplace frustration into laughter and reflection.
Readers who wish to experience this hilarious work can purchase "No Refunds A Comedic Look at My Retail Career" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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