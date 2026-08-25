Recent Release, "Being Clothed in Humility," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Johanne Mazard, Reveals Transformative Secrets About Surrendering Pride Through Genuine Humility
Yonkers, NY, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Johanne Mazard has completed a new book, "Being Clothed in Humility: Secrets to Captivating God's Attention," which explores the foundational truth that pride separates us from His blessing. Through candid examination of Scripture and lived experience, Mazard reveals how humility becomes the gateway to redemption, the essential virtue that opens our hearts to receive the love Jesus demonstrated and the abundant promises meant for us from creation's beginning.
Drawing from her own spiritual pilgrimage that began in the Caribbean at age twelve, Mazard spent decades learning to trust God through profound pain, rejection, and seasons of despair. Her steadfast commitment to studying Scripture, engaging with her church community, and immersing herself in God's Word taught her that surrender—releasing our emotions, ambitions, and struggles to the Almighty—brings incomparable hope, peace, and joy. She recognized that the revelations God granted her about humility were meant not merely for personal transformation but as a gift for countless believers across generations.
In "Being Clothed in Humility," Mazard invites readers to discover why humility matters eternally, how to actively cultivate it in daily life to overcome persistent struggles with pride, and the blessings that flow from a surrendered heart. The stakes are profound: accepting our need for a Savior restores our broken relationship with God, while refusing to humble ourselves keeps us closer to the enemy's influence. Readers will uncover practical wisdom for moving forward in their spiritual journey and learn what it truly means to dwell in God's presence as His beloved children.
"God revealed these secrets to me not for my benefit alone, but so that I could share them in obedience with all who hunger for a deeper relationship with Him through Jesus Christ," said Mazard.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Johanne Mazard's spiritually rich work equips readers with biblical foundations and actionable insights for embracing humility. This transformative resource will help believers experience the redemptive power of surrender and draw closer to God's infinite love.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Being Clothed in Humility" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Drawing from her own spiritual pilgrimage that began in the Caribbean at age twelve, Mazard spent decades learning to trust God through profound pain, rejection, and seasons of despair. Her steadfast commitment to studying Scripture, engaging with her church community, and immersing herself in God's Word taught her that surrender—releasing our emotions, ambitions, and struggles to the Almighty—brings incomparable hope, peace, and joy. She recognized that the revelations God granted her about humility were meant not merely for personal transformation but as a gift for countless believers across generations.
In "Being Clothed in Humility," Mazard invites readers to discover why humility matters eternally, how to actively cultivate it in daily life to overcome persistent struggles with pride, and the blessings that flow from a surrendered heart. The stakes are profound: accepting our need for a Savior restores our broken relationship with God, while refusing to humble ourselves keeps us closer to the enemy's influence. Readers will uncover practical wisdom for moving forward in their spiritual journey and learn what it truly means to dwell in God's presence as His beloved children.
"God revealed these secrets to me not for my benefit alone, but so that I could share them in obedience with all who hunger for a deeper relationship with Him through Jesus Christ," said Mazard.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Johanne Mazard's spiritually rich work equips readers with biblical foundations and actionable insights for embracing humility. This transformative resource will help believers experience the redemptive power of surrender and draw closer to God's infinite love.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Being Clothed in Humility" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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